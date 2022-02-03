Could John Wick Get A Spinoff With Halle Berry’s Character? Here’s What She Says

During the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Keanu Reeves’ title protagonist reunited with Halle Berry’s Sofia, a former friend who was not excited to have him back in her life. The two managed to overcome their differences for the sake of survival, and while Sofia eventually left John, it seemed like the proverbial door was left open for her to return. As it turns out, Berry has revealed that it’s possible Sofia could get her own spinoff.

While speaking with IGN about her new movie Moonfall, Halle Berry confirmed that she will not reprise Sofia for John Wick: Chapter 4 (which may be subtitled Hagakure). However, the actress did indicate that there’s been discussions about giving the character her own movie, saying:

There could possibly be a Sofia... her own movie. So she might not be in John Wick, but she might be doing her own thingy-thingy.

Halle Berry added that the potential Sofia spinoff for the John Wick film series as “putting some ointment on a little sore.” This is in reference to how her character Jinx in the Pierce Bresnan-led James Bond movie Die Another Day was supposed to get a spinoff, but it was ultimately canceled. To be clear, a Sofia movie hasn’t been officially greenlit, but thanks to Berry’s comments, at least now we know it’s a possibility. Just picture it: Sofia and her dogs taking down bad guys in a self-contained story. Surely a lot of John Wick fans would be keen to see that, right?

If this spinoff does move forward, it’ll be in good company with other projects intended to flesh out the John Wick universe. On the movies front, Ballerina has been in development since 2017, with the story revolving around a young woman who was raised to be an assassin and goes on a mission to exactas revenge on the people who killed her family. No Time to Die’s Ana de Armas was in talks for the main role as of last October.

Then in the TV world, Starz is delivering The Continental, which will naturally revolve around the title hotel chain that’s a safe haven for assassins. The limited series will be set in the 1970s, and the starring players will include younger versions of Winston and Charon, two of the film series’ key characters. The Continental will consist of three 90-minute episodes, with The Book of Eli’s Albert Hughes on deck to direct the first and third episodes.

In the meantime, John Wick: Chapter 4 will keep the main saga going. Specific plot details are still being kept closely guarded, though it will apparently be more High Table-centric. Cast-wise, Chapter 4 will see the return of Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King, Ian McShane’s Winston and Lance Reddick’s Charon, while the newcomers include Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen (who’s playing an old friend of John’s), Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown and Marko Zaror (who’s reportedly playing one of John’s “lead pursuers”).

John Wick: Chapter 4 has been pushed back to March 24, 2023, and John Wick: Chapter 5 is also on the way. Keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for more updates about the John Wick franchise, as well as our coverage on the 2022 movie releases.