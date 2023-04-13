Halle Berry Hilariously Hopped On The Barbie Trend by Putting Some Of Her Most Iconic Characters On The Poster

The upcoming Barbie movie has been one of the most talked about films of the year since long before we saw the trailer and the poster. But now that those things have happened, the buzz has gone insane. For some, it’s a new obsession over Margot Robbie’s feet, for others it's the endlessly meme-able Barbie movie poster. And now Halle Berry is getting in on the action.

The Barbie movie’s social media campaign went into full swing with a movie poster design that was excellent on its own, showcasing all the movie’s different Barbies and Kens. It also lets users create their own. People have been throwing all sorts of people and items in the poster, but fans have apparently been using it to create posters for many Halle Berry characters, and the actress collected several for an Instagram post.

Both of Berry’s superhero roles are here. Storm is ready to save the world and Catwoman, as much flack as that movie gets, looks just as badass. Somebody even dusted off B.A.P.S., which I feel is a deep cut that some people wouldn’t remember . But maybe I’m wrong, and Berry honestly could be in the Barbie movie with that look.

My favorite has to be the one of Berry herself, the night she won the Best Actress Academy Award for her role in Monster’s Ball. It’s the perfect shot, with Berry looking triumphant and powerful. The text of "confused screaming" takes it all to another level.

Barbie has been one of the most fascinating movies on the 2023 release schedule ever since it was announced. A movie based on the popular Barbie doll starring Margot Robbie is not necessarily that shocking, but when you throw in that the movie is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and Barbie is also directed by Gerwig, you begin to realize that the Barbie movie probably isn’t going to be the simple movie it at first appeared to be.

These days nearly all movies are attached to some sort of intellectual property so in a world that has given us movies based on board games and toy robots, it's almost shocking it's taken this long to get a movie based on the world's most popular doll.

But this Barbie is having an existential crisis. While the world of Barbies and Kens appears to be an idyllic wonderland, it appears Margot Robbie’s Barbie will begin to wonder what else exists in the world and will search for whatever that is. Ryan Gosling’s Ken will go along for the ride.

Numerous other Barbies and Kens also appear in the trailer, and now it feels like the movie may have missed the boat by not getting Halle Berry as part of the cast. She’s a pretty impressive Barbie no matter the circumstances.