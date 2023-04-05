After Barbie Drops Iconic Cast Posters, Fans Are Having All The Fun Making Ones For Icons Like Zendaya And More Too

It’s always been a dream to live in a Barbie world as a Barbie girl (or Ken), and with the Barbie movie coming up on the 2023 movie schedule , that dream is becoming a reality, sort of. We finally got our first real look at the cast of Barbie through some legendary character posters. So, in the spirit of making dreams come true, the movie launched a feature that allows people to upload photos and put themselves (or whatever famous person or thing they’d like) on a poster for the Barbie movie. Obviously, fans are having a blast with this feature and have put lots of fun folks on the posters, including everyone/thing from Zendaya to Furby.

These posters were launched along with Barbie’s second trailer that introduced the world to the various Barbies and Kens of Barbie Land. The Barbie cast posters feature the obvious people like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, while also introducing us to Dua Lipa, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, and more surprising characters. This exciting announcement included the iconic poster of Robbie as Barbie , and then the movie dropped the selfie generator , and things took off from there.

Some folks went for the obvious choices, like putting the iconic Zendaya in their dream Barbie movie. They chose a photo of her in the edgy green and black dress she wore a few months back, noting that “this Barbie is a model.”

I think Greta Gerwig should be taking some notes here, because Zendaya would be the perfect addition to the Barbie dream world.

Meanwhile, other fans took characters from their favorite franchises and put them on the Barbie posters. This included multiple people putting Daisy Ridley’s beloved Star Wars character Rey on their own posters, and the actress loved it, posting on her Instagram :

A personal favorite poster of mine came from one fan whose poster featured Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin in The Social Network. I cackled reading that “this Barbie is coming back for everything,” not just 30%. However, in Barbie Land, I think he’d have to leave his “f*** you flip flops” at the cleaners.

While Garfield in The Social Network feels like the most random casting choice, one that makes perfect sense is the inclusion of Sharpay Evans from High School Musical. She was born to live in Barbie Land, and obviously, she’d be fabulous as this person tweeted :

While Sharpay makes a lot of sense, and the rest of these examples are all human, some people took creative liberties, and made the weirdest poster they could possibly think of. For example, this fan tweeted a poster that featured an all-seeing and all-knowing Furby in the Barbie movie:

We’ll end this delightfully chaotic roundup with this amazing poster that continues to poke fun at the fact that Oppenheimer and Barbie come out on the same day, July 21. Fans of both Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig are getting a real kick out of these polar opposite movies coming out on the same day, and they will take any chance given to point the fact out, as this person did :

Just like when kids play with their Barbies, people are using their imagination and having a blast creating these sometimes fitting, occasionally left-field, and incredibly chaotic posters. I think it goes to show how fun this movie is going to be, and just how excited everyone is to see this candy-colored movie when it hits theaters this summer.