Halle Berry Totally Responded After Nope’s Keke Palmer Joked She ‘Looks Better’ Than The Catwoman Star

While Keke Palmer is a great actress, she can also cut up with the best of them with her self-aware humor and funny online sketches. So making an off-hand remark isn’t out of Palmer’s wheelhouse as a performer. This time, her brand of humor led to another internet moment as she hilariously claimed she resembled Halle Berry. The Nope star had a little shady moment, joking she looks better and prompting the Catwoman star to respond.

Knowing the internet is constantly comparing her to other actresses the Nope star decided to go left-field as she jokingly said the Oscar winner was her celebrity look-alike. It seemed like the clip got back to Berry who hopped on her Twitter account with a funny response of her own. The Catwoman star immediately went into mom mode as she hilariously used Palmer’s legal first name to address the viral Wired clip

Now wait a minute Lauren! 😂❤️ https://t.co/jJwsXhHPkHJuly 21, 2022 See more

Knowing Palmer's comment was in jest, Berry quickly replied to her tweet by proclaiming her adoration for the 28-year-old actress. Check out her nice shout-out for the Nope star and the box office hit below.

and for the record, I adore @KekePalmer 💕 Can’t wait to see @nopemovieJuly 21, 2022 See more

See there are no hard feelings between the two actresses. Berry didn’t want the internet to twist her words and create unnecessary beef between her and Palmer. But the Moonfall actress wanted to give Palmer the same fun energy as the clip did. Hopefully, this moment will lead the two actresses to collaborate on a film someday.

The Oscar winner’s response is nothing unusual for her as she can be funny when it comes to seeing viral clips or fan questions. At the same time, Berry is known to be incredibly supportive of other Black actresses, especially younger ones like Zendaya even making a big prediction for her future. So, her response was completely on-brand, although she isn’t afraid to clap back at random strangers or the press from time to time.

Of course, the Nope star is used to her name and face being equated to those of certain actresses since her breakthrough role in Akeelah and the Bee. The most notable comparison has been her onscreen mom and 911 star Angela Bassett. Palmer is known for impersonating two of Bassett’s most memorable roles – Katherine Jackson in The Jacksons: An American Dream and Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It – in various interviews and online clips. She even recalled the latter being one of the iconic performances that inspired her.

But comparisons to other actresses can be a sore spot for the Lightyear actress. Recently, she made headlines for calling out the frequent comparisons to Zendaya. Palmer finally had enough of people penning them against each other by calling it a great example of colorism. Of course, both actresses are having their moment, but Palmer wanted everyone to know she’s been blessed and working hard for two decades.

Nope is just Palmer’s second film of 2022 after Pixar’s Lightyear dropped in June. The sci-fi horror film is currently number one at the box office after a great opening weekend. With some competition from films like DC League of Super-Pets, moviegoers will decide if the film will remain at the top spot. In the meantime, you can check out some of Keke Palmer’s best TV and film performances. Check out CinemaBelnd's 2022 movie schedule to see what other films are hitting theaters this weekend.