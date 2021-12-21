Halle Berry Makes A Big Prediction About Zendaya’s Career 20 Years After Her Breakout Role In Monster’s Ball
The Oscar winner sees herself in the Spider-Man: No Way Home star.
It’s been nearly 20 years since Halle Berry won the Best Actress Oscar for Monster’s Ball. For the Bruised director, it’s been a sobering experience as the only Black woman to receive the honor. While many have been nominated since her historic win, none have reached the mountaintop like Berry. In recent years, the Oscar winner has taken her career into her hands. She seemed to be inspired by Hollywood’s next generation to take that leap. One rising Hollywood star the John Wick: Chapter 3 star had her eye on is Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Zendaya. In speaking about the rising star, Berry made a bold prediction about the Euphoria star’s career.
The Moonfall star and The Greatest Showman star share plenty of similarities – both professionally and personally. So of course, the Oscar winner would see some of herself in Zendaya. Berry couldn’t help but heap praise to the Spider-Man: No Way Home star by calling her “wildly talented.” After calling the actress out as film’s next big star, Halle Berry spoke to Variety about what she sees next for the Dune star’s career.
Halle Berry’s prediction aligned with the Malcolm and Marie star’s wishes for her Hollywood career. So, great minds do think alike. Watching Zendaya’s steady rise caused Berry to reminisce about her Hollywood rise. The respect was mutual as the actress called the Mothership star “so lovely and so supportive” in her Hollywood journey. During the interview, the Oscar winner revealed her favorite performance by the Space Jam: A New Legacy star so far.
Given how early Zendaya is in her career, the former Disney star has given audiences a range of performances across multiple genres. She seems to be well on her way to creating her lane while trying to avoid the pitfalls.
Fortunately, the Spider-Man: Far from Home star doesn’t have to fight as hard for control and better roles like Berry and generations of Black actresses before had to do. After receiving Oscar buzz for Malcolm and Marie, Zendaya seems poised to follow in Halle Berry’s footsteps and move the ball even farther.
The mutual adoration between the actresses could lead to them sharing the screen or having a star-director relationship someday. Of course, both women are currently busy with their thriving careers. To see what Halle Berry and Zendaya have coming next year, check out our 2022 movie schedule.
