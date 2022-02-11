Halloween Ends’ Jamie Lee Curtis Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Sharing Glimpses Of Laurie From The Set

The horror genre is known for its franchises, and some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters thanks to long-awaited sequels. Case is point: 2018’s Halloween, which saw Jamie Lee Curtis return to her signature final girl role. Halloween Ends is currently filming, and Curtis can’t stop, won’t stop sharing glimpses of Laurie Strode from the set.

On top of playing the hero of the Halloween movies, Jamie Lee Curtis is also the franchise’s biggest cheerleader , helping to buoy fan excitement via social media. She already debuted Laurie’s sweet new hairdo for Halloween Ends, and now we can see another glimpse of the iconic scream queen on the set. Check it out below,

As always, Jamie Lee Curtis is a total class act. While sharing this glimpse from the set of Halloween Ends, she reflected on one key collaborator who wouldn’t be there. Namely producer Debra Hill, who was a frequent collaborator with John Carpenter that co-wrote the original Halloween’s script.

The above post comes to us from Jamie Lee Curtis’ personal Instagram account, and further shows how much the Halloween franchise means to the massively successful actress. She uses the slasher series to examine subjects like trauma, as well as that feeling when you accidentally open your front-facing camera. And through it all she’s also honoring contributors who helped make a legacy movie like Halloween Ends possible.

Anticipation for Halloween Ends is fairly high, especially with the cast now assembled on set so shortly after the release of Halloween Kills. While that sequel wasn’t as well received as the 2018 movie, fans still can’t wait to see Jamie Lee Curtis’ swan song as Laurie Strode. Luckily she won’t be alone in the forthcoming battle against Michael Myers.

Information about Halloween Ends is fairly limited, but it’s clear that David Gordon Green and Danny McBride once again have a very specific vision for the project. The upcoming movie will feature a significant time jump, which will allow the timeline in-universe to match ours IRL. Although with basically the entire cast murdered in Halloween Kills, it should be interesting to see which characters end up popping up throughout its runtime.

Luckily, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode won’t be alone in her quest to finally kill Michael Myers in Halloween Ends . She’ll be joined by her onscreen granddaughter Allyson, played by Andi Matichak. Fans were also excited to learn that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Kyle Richards would once again be returning as Lindsey Wallace. The trio have been posting photos from the set , bonding as final girls of the upcoming sequel.