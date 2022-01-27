New Halloween Ends Image Reunites Jamie Lee Curtis With Two Co-Stars

As the horror renaissance continues on, fans have been delighted to see a number of the best horror movies return to theaters via new sequels. With Scream in the rear view, fans are looking forward to David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends, which will end the current trilogy. And a new image from the set reunites Halloween’s Jamie Lee Curtis with two co-stars.

Following the record-breaking success of 2018’s Halloween, two more sequels were ordered for David Gordon Green and writer Danny McBride. The story will be wrapped up with Halloween Ends, which also may be Jamie Lee Curtis’ swan song as final girl Laurie Strode. She’s already been sharing some thrilling glimpses from the set, and a new photo sees her with co-stars Andi Matichak and Kyle Richards. Check it out below,

And just like that Haddonfield is alive. While almost the entire cast of Halloween Kills was murdered by Michael Myers throughout its 105-minute runtime, there were a small handful of survivors. And you can see the trio of final girls in the set photo above– including Laurie’s sweet new hair-do.

The above post comes to us from the personal Instagram of Jamie Lee Curtis herself. On top of being the hero of Halloween, she continues to be the biggest cheerleader for the franchise as a whole. And now that Halloween Ends has started production, smart money says that Curtis’ social media will contain more thrilling updates from the mysterious slasher.

Moviegoers were thrilled when Kyle Richards was announced to be returning for Halloween Ends, which will be her third time playing Lindsey Wallace.

Not much is known about Halloween Ends, but the pressure is definitely on for David Gordon Green and company to deliver an appropriate finale for Jamie Lee Curtis’ beloved character. The previous two movies each had unique tones: the 2018 sequel focused on Laurie’s trauma while Halloween Kills made Haddonfield itself a character. It looks like the threequel will once again tell a more contained story .

While almost nothing concrete about Halloween Ends has been revealed , there are a few exciting details that have already been released. The project will feature a time jump , allowing the timeline in-universe to catch up to us IRL. There were also reports that the ongoing pandemic will also be brought into the story, and I can only imagine how much more isolated Laurie Strode has become as a result.