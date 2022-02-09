Halloween Ends’ Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Sweet Present From Judy Greer From The Set

Since rejoining the Halloween franchise, Jamie Lee Curtis seems to be enjoying her breakthrough role as Laurie Strode. But this time she hasn’t been alone in the fight against Michael Myers, as her onscreen daughter and granddaughter Judy Greer and Andi Matichak joined her. Their onscreen relationship has translated off-screen, as the women share online posts about each other all the time. And this time wasn’t any different as Curtis shared an image of a sweet present from Greer.

The Halloween Kills star couldn’t help but gush over her onscreen daughter after taking to Instagram to share the heartfelt gift. Of course, it hinted at the bond Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak have formed over filming the Halloween trilogy. To see what gift Greer left for the cast, check out Jamie Lee Curtis’s shout-out to her onscreen daughter below.

It was a subtle way for the cast and crew to keep Judy Greer’s presence on set by wearing the shirts. Of course, Greer’s Karen Nelson was killed at the end of the Halloween sequel. So, wearing the shirt was a nice homage to the character. At least, she managed to let everyone know they are still on her mind.

As seen in Curtis’s post, she was feeling bittersweet about Judy Greer not appearing in Halloween Ends. Sporting the “final girl” shirts was a fantastic way to keep Greer’s and Karen’s spirit alive in the final film. Jamie Lee Curtis drove that idea home by mentioning her onscreen daughter’s presence was “everywhere.” The actress has never been too far from Curtis' heart as evident by her Halloween Kills set photos. But the Freaky Friday actress had to keep things real and hilarious by separating Halloween’s Karen from the other troublesome Karen’s out there. It seems like Greer is missed on the set as Curtis, and Andi Matichak will remain “Strode Strong” in her absence.

Karen’s murder at the hands of Michael Myers will catalyze the showdown between Myer and Laurie Strode in Halloween Kills. Seeing Jamie Lee Curtis reprise her role as Strode and reinvent her has connected with audiences on many levels. It translated to the rebooted series becoming commercially viable again, and Curtis' legacy was cemented. Despite Greer’s absence, the True Lies star has been grateful for the threequel. She took to Instagram to express her gratitude to devoted fans for their decades of support. And Curtis hasn’t been shy about giving on-set peeks like sharing the first look of Laurie Strode’s new do and posting her reunion with Andi Matichak and Kyle Richards.

Though her character was killed off, Judy Greer has remained a part of the Halloween family. Of course, Jamie Lee Curtis and Matichak will finish out the fight against Michael Myer’s reign of terror in Halloween Ends. The horror film will land in theaters on Oct. 14. It will be one of the multiple blockbuster releases coming out in 2022.