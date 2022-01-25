Halloween Ends' Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals First Look At Laurie For The Threequel

It's a great time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been experiencing a thrilling renaissance for a number of years. And as a result, quite a few beloved franchises returned to theaters like with Blumhouse's Halloween films. And Halloween Ends' Jaime Lee Curtis has revealed the first look at Laurie Strode in the threequel.

Following the record-breaking success of 2018's Halloween, Blumhouse ordered two more sequels from David Gordon Green and Danny McBride. Halloween Kills was released this past October, and it seems like Halloween Ends will be Jamie Lee Curtis' swan song as her character. She's back on set and revealed a new look for Laurie, check it out below:

Laurie Strode is back, and this time she's been to the salon. Jamie Lee Curtis looks awesome as ever in this first glimpse at Halloween Kills, featuring a new hairdo for the iconic final girl. Although smart money says she'll be taking some licks when coming face to face with Michael Myers yet again.

The above post comes to us from Jamie Lee Curtis' personal Instagram account. She's known for giving the fans some thrilling updates about her projects, especially the Halloween movies. This one is no exception, and moviegoers will be pleased to see her back in Laurie Strode's hair and costume one last time.

Not much is known about the contents of Halloween Ends, but the limited information has certainly helped buoy anticipation for the upcoming slasher. Previous reports revealed that the movie will feature a significant time jump, allowing the franchise's timeline to match up with reality. It's presumably during this time that Laurie Strode gets her new haircut, and some serious conditioner.

Halloween Kills was released simultaneously in both theaters and Peacock, but the new movie is expected to arrive exclusively in theaters. While most of the cast was murdered by Michael Myers during its grisly ending scene, Jaime Lee Curtis will once again be joined by Andi Matichak as Allyson and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace.

It should be interesting to see what David Gordon Green and Danny McBride will bring to the table with Halloween Ends, which will end the current trilogy of movies. While the 2018 movie focused on Laurie's trauma and how it affected her family, Halloween Kills panned out and made the town of Haddonfield a character and even brought back Dr. Loomis. Unfortunately most of those characters bit the dust after trying to take on The Shape themselves.

While Jamie Lee Curtis has returned to the role of Laurie Strode a number of times throughout her celebrated career, Halloween Ends might be her final time playing the beloved survivor. As such, the pressure is on for the new movie to deliver and give her an appropriate sendoff.

Halloween Ends is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 14th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.