Halloween Ends’ Jamie Lee Curtis Thanks Horror Fans For Decades Of Support In Sweet Post

The horror genre has a unique place in the film industry, with a hardcore group of fans who love to be scared out of their wits. And as the horror renaissance continues on, some of the best horror movies like Scream and Halloween have returned to theaters via new sequels. And now Halloween Ends’ Jamie Lee Curtis is thanking fans for decades of support in a sweet post.

Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the most iconic scream queens in history, originally creating her character Laurie Strode in John Carpenter’s 1978 Halloween . She’s returned to the role a number of times throughout her wildly successful career, including David Gordon Green’s current trilogy. Fans can’t wait to see her take on Michael Myers in Halloween Ends, with Curtis reflecting on her time as Laurie with:

I’m not crying, you’re crying. Laurie Strode is a character that horror fans have a ton of love for, and it’s clear that Jamie Lee Curtis shares a deep connection to her signature character. After all, she’s been with the Halloween Ends protagonist for over four decades, with the upcoming slasher expected to be her swan song.

Jamie Lee Curtis shared this emotional post about Halloween over on her personal Instagram account. She often uses the social media platform to communicate with her 3.8 million followers about her activist work and movie projects. And with Halloween Ends officially in production , smart money says we’ll get more sweet tributes and reflections over the next few months.

While Jamie Lee Curtis’ career as an actress spans decades of hit TV and film projects, Halloween’s Laurie Strode will likely remain the role most associated with her name. And the generations of fans can’t wait to see what she’ll bring to the table with Halloween Ends. After all, she’s proven herself a total badass on the set of the last two movies.

The pressure is definitely on for David Gordon Green and Danny McBride to stick the landing with Halloween Ends, especially if it ends up being Jamie Lee Curtis’ final performance as Laurie. The reception for Halloween Kills wasn’t as warm as the 2018 predecessor, so it should be interesting to see how audiences respond. One thing is clear: Jamie Lee Curtis is going to bring it in the upcoming slasher.

Information about the contents of Halloween Ends remain limited, but there’s been some intriguing updates. It was previously revealed that we’ll be experiencing a time jump for the sequel, allowing the timeline in-universe to catch up to the real world. It should be interesting to see what casting announcements come, as almost the entire cast of Halloween Kills was murdered throughout the last movie . Luckily there were some exceptions like Allyson and Lindsey played by Andi Matichak and Kyle Richards respectively.