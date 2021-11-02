Halloween Just Ended But Universal Orlando Already Has Has Pumped For Christmas

Halloween was just yesterday but Universal Orlando Resort is wasting zero time as the theme parks are already getting ready for Christmas. While Halloween Horror Nights has often been the biggest draw for Universal Studios Florida every year, and one can’t forget the fun that is Mardi Gras , with this year’s Christmas event, there’s a lot to make one want to visit Universal during the winter season, including the return of the Universal Holiday Tour.

The Universal Holiday Tour will be an after hours ticketed event, sort of the Christmas version of Halloween Horror Nights, but without the mazes, and while pricing has not yet been revealed, there’s going to be a lot to get guests who love Christmas excited. Christmas festivities will begin November 13 for all guests of UOR with the first Universal Holiday Tour set to begin November 21.

Islands of Adventure is home to Seuss Landing, and so, of course, the Grinch will make his return to the theme park this season. Guests visiting the Grinch this year will also be able to take advantage of a special hot cocoa bar. Holiday Tour guests will also get special seating for a live-reading of The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

Christmas is a special time in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter , and so we’ll see The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle, when special holiday projection effects cover the iconic landmark at Islands of Adventure. There will be a special after hours performance for the Holiday Tour.

Parades are finally making their return to theme parks around the world and that includes the Universal Holiday Parade featuring Macy's which will take a page from the classic Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, with 30 floats and balloons. Holiday Tour guests will be able to view it all from a special reserved seating area.

This year will also see the return of Universal's Holiday Tree Hunt. 15 specially themed trees will be located throughout the two theme parks and Universal CityWalk for guests to find via a special brochure.

But wait, that’s not all. The electronic band known for its Christmas music, Mannheim Steamroller, will perform on the Music Plaza Stage at Universal Studios Florida on December 4, 5, 11, and 12.

And then, there will, of course, be a host of delicious Christmas treats to enjoy. From ‘Red Hot” Holiday Shakes to that delicious Hot Butterbeer, which is no longer limited to the winter season, but just doesn’t taste as good in July for some reason.

On the one hand it seems wild that Halloween just happened and now we’re already talking about Christmas, but Christmas starts at Universal Orlando Resort in less than two weeks so there’s no time like the (Christmas) present to start talking about it.