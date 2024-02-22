Hannah Waddingham’s Teasing An Epic Fighter Carrier Scene With Tom Cruise, And I Accept The Mission To See MI:8 As Soon As Possible
Plus, how her Mission Impossible character is helping her move on from Ted Lasso.
Hannah Waddingham has been publicly effusive with her praise of Tom Cruise before. She previously called her Mission: Impossible 8 co-star one of the "loveliest and encouraging" people she'd ever met, an adulation that seemingly ruffled some feathers. However, it's looking like a little backlash isn't stopping the Ted Lasso actress from backing the movie star.
Waddingham joins Tom Cruise in the upcoming eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible film series, but though the Brit has remained tight-lipped on both the plot and her character (director Christopher McQuarrie did give fans a little sneak peek last March), she was positively gushing about her megawatt co-star. She told Hollywood Life about working alongside "daredevil" Cruise:
She also shared how she is looking forward to playing a character different from Rebecca Welton, Ted Lasso's boss on the acclaimed, same-named Apple TV comedy series, a role that's won Waddingham a Primetime Emmy and a Critics' Choice Award. In her words:
Waddingham undoubtedly got a crash course at throwing oneself into a role opposite Cruise, who is known for putting his body on the line by performing many of his own stunts, including that record-breaking underwater sequence in Mission Impossible—Rogue Nation and that high-flying motorcycle jump in Dead Reckoning.
Knowing this Ethan Hunt-led universe, there will be even more shocking stunts where those are concerned when Mission: Impossible 8 is released. I'm certainly excited to see Hannah Waddingham get in on all the daredevil action alongside Tom Cruise.
Alas, the spy action thriller won't be on the 2024 movie schedule, as pandemic-related delays have pushed its theatrical release back to May 2025. In the meantime, while you wait, you can revisit every previous Mission: Impossible movie with a Paramount+ subscription.
