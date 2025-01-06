Ryan Gosling Has So Many Underrated Movies, And One With George Clooney Just Headed To Amazon Prime

It’s easy to just think of Ryan Gosling as a comedic mastermind, but the dude has so many underrated talents and titles. Though the 2025 movie schedule sees his only credit coming from executive producing the eventual successor to Gosling’s defunct Wolf Man project , there’s plenty of hidden gems that fans can dig into through streaming. Which is news that becomes even better, as one of my favorites is heading to Amazon Prime, and it co-stars George Clooney…and a ridiculous roster of talent.

If there’s a Ryan Gosling movie that I won't shut up about that isn't named Blade Runner 2049, it’s 2011’s The Ides of March, which is now available to stream through a Prime Video subscription . Co-adapted and directed by Clooney, the political thriller follows Stephen Meyers (Ryan Gosling), an up-and-coming star in the presidential campaign of Pennsylvania governor Mike Morris (George Clooney).

An idealistic young man, Stephen is a true believer in the cause. However, as you’d expect from a source material written and co-adapted by House of Cards’ creator Beau Willimon, a web of intrigue starts to challenge those ideals. The messier things get, for the Morris campaign, the more people there are who will attempt to clean things up, or expose those dealings to the light of day.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The supporting bench on The Ides of March is something I still look at with awe, as Paul Giamatti, Marisa Tomei, Jeffrey Wright, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, and Evan Rachel Wood are all on the roster. While that’s not the full extent of participants in this stellar cast, these are several of the high wattage talents that Ryan Gosling has to navigate through in the name of political survival.

Throughout the entire story, we see Gosling’s Stephen Meyers slowly evolving as circumstances dictate - leading to one of the Barbie vet’s greatest performances. While The Ides of March is absolutely an ensemble effort, it’s Ryan Gosling that glues it together as the audience surrogate. Though hopefully our journey differs from that of this political operative, as twists and turns abound throughout.

It’s rather fitting to be talking about the new streaming home of The Ides of March, as Amazon-MGM Studios is currently in an exciting piece of the Gosling business. That’s because part of what we know about Project Hail Mary ’s movie adaptation has The Nice Guys star being flung into deep space, thanks to another adventure written by The Martian author Andy Weir. Unfortunately, that picture won’t be in our orbit until the 2026 movie schedule; but it’s still something nice to watch out for.

The same can be said for any of Ryan Gosling’s best movies that pop up on the streaming landscape, acting as perfect distractions while we wait. And I’ve been purposefully vague about The Ides of March, in the hopes that new audience members will check it out, as it’s now streaming on Prime Video. But if you're looking for a more action forward hidden gem of Mr. Gosling's, I stand by my review for The Gray Man, which is still streaming on Netflix.