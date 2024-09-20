Both Brad Pitt And George Clooney Have Won Sexiest Man Alive, But Now They're Getting Older The Wolfs Stars Have A Funny, And Geriatric, Take

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are two great friends and two great actors but they are also, according to people who decide these things, two of the sexiest men alive. Or at least they were. Both Pitt and Clooney were named Sexiest Man Alive by People twice, but now, nearly two decades after the last time one of them took the prize, they have a…mature way of looking at it.

Pitt and Clooney received their first recognition as the Sexiest Man Alive in 1995 and 1997 respectively. Certainly, quite a lot has happened since then. George Clooney has gotten married. Brad Pitt has gotten married and divorced twice. They’ve certainly moved on from those years and they are a lot older now with both men in their 60s. Speaking with People today, Brad Pitt called his friend Clooney the "Sexiest Man Still Alive," and Clooney jokes that he tried to get his friend on the cover of a different magazine using that title. Clooney said…

Yes, exactly. That's going to be starting now. I know. I tried to get AARP to do that for [Pitt,] Sexiest Man Still Alive. I have the T-shirt, by the way. Somebody else got it. Yeah, all I got was a T-shirt.

Being named the “Sexiest Man Alive” is a badge of honor for those who have earned it, but it’s also clearly a bit bizarre. It has to be even wilder for those who earned the title decades ago. I mean both men still look pretty good for being in their 60s. They are almost certainly among the sexiest 60-year-olds alive.

When Clooney says he tried to get AARP to name Brad Pitt the Sexiest Man Still Alive one has to wonder how much of that is a joke. Clooney is known for his pranks, so it’s entirely possible that he actually did try and make this happen.

The fact that George Clooney actually has a Sexiest Man Still Alive t-shirt is hilarious, but honestly, let’s not discount the possibility that either Pitt or Clooney could still be named Sexist Man ALive even at their age. Last year’s winner of the title was Patrick Dempsey, who is 58, only five years younger than Clooney and two years younger than Pitt. In 2021 Paul Rudd was named Sexiest Man Alive, and while the man has famously never aged physically, he still was 52 at the time.



The relative sexiness of Brad Pitt and George Clooney will likely be a topic of discussion over the next couple of weeks once again. Their first film together since 2008, Wolfs opens in a limited theatrical release today, before becoming available to everybody with an Apple TV+ subscription next weekend.