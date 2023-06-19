Harrison Ford Uses One Of His Iconic Movie Lines On A Regular Basis

There aren’t many people in the history of Hollywood who have been involved in more iconic franchises and movies than Harrison Ford. From Star Wars to Indiana Jones to Blade Runner to The Fugitive, he’s played key roles in so many classics, and as such, he’s responsible for more than his share of beloved movie quotes. It turns out there’s even one that he still uses in his private life.

As part of his promo for the new Indiana Jone 5 movie release, Harrison Ford had a chit-chat with People Magazine, and during the conversation, he was asked if he ever quotes his own movies in real life. Turns out the answer is yes. Apparently he can’t help but utter his iconic line from Air Force One. He’s a trained pilot, and as he’s in the air a lot, it just comes up. Here’s a portion of his quote…

Because I fly, I probably say way more than I need to, 'Get off my plane!'

Harrison Ford has been very open over the years about his love for flying. He took flying lessons when he was younger in the 1960s but had to stop because he couldn't afford it. All his success allowed him to get back to his early passion later in life, and he’s been flying regularly since he bought his own plane in the 90s. Most of the time that’s been outside the public eye with a few exceptions. He famously crash landed on a golf course, escaping with a few broken bones, which generated its share of headlines. He's also had the occasional other plane mishap, but that seems to come with the territory of flying old planes on a regular basis.

If I was Harrison Ford, I’d definitely tell people to get off my plane while I was in the pilot’s seat. That’s super badass and a perfect reference for the moment. I bet it goes over really well with everyone outside his family. His wife is probably sick of that line by now, but at least he doesn’t hit her with “I know” every time she says I love you. That Star Wars quote would get old in a hurry, though I hope he busts it out every once in a while.

You can catch Harrison Ford next in Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, which heads exclusively into theaters on June 30th. The franchise finale, which has Indy returning as an older man, has been getting middling reviews, with most critics saying it doesn’t live up to the lofty heights of the first three movies but is a fun enough ride for those who are emotionally invested in the franchise. It’s unclear whether we’ll get to see him deliver any of his iconic Indiana Jones lines like, “Why did it have to be snakes?” I’ll cross my fingers we do.