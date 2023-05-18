Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Has Premiered, See What People Are Saying About Harrison Ford's New Movie

Indiana Jones first graced the big screen over 40 years ago, and in just four movies Harrison Ford has created one of the most iconic big screen characters of all time. It’s been 15 years since the famed archaeologist wielded his whip, but adventure-cravers won’t have to wait too much longer to see him again. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — the fifth and final installment of the series — is on its way soon, and it just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Those who were in attendance are hitting social media with their first reactions.

From what we know about Indiana Jones 5 , audiences will be transported back to 1969 amid the U.S. space race with Russia. Indy learns that the moon landing program is being run by “former” Nazis, spurring him into action. In addition to Harrison Ford, John Rhys-Davies reprises his role as Sallah, while Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has joined the Dial of Destiny cast as Indiana Jones’ goddaughter, along with Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Antonio Banderas and more. Let’s see what Cannes festivalgoers are saying about the upcoming movie:

James Mottram of Games Radar rates the movie 4 stars out of 5, saying there’s a nostalgic feel to the film, as it takes audiences on a rollicking, globe-trotting ride to bring the series to a satisfying end. The review continues:

The action is slickly handled by [director James Mangold], not least a thrilling tuk-tuk chase through Tangier. But best of all, this is an Indiana Jones film with tears in its eyes. We see the character has grown older, but not necessarily wiser. Drinking a bit too much, he’s full of regrets about pursuing fortune and glory and leaving his loved ones behind. ‘Family never was your strong suit,’ chides Helena, clearly unhappy that he hasn’t looked her up in 18 years. Ford has shown he’s a dab hand at playing the curmudgeon, so it seems apt that Mangold and his co-writers should steer the character in this direction. By the end, though, you’ll have a smile on your face.

Clayton Davis of Variety tweets that Dial of Destiny redeems the franchise, after the previous installment, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was harshly received by critics .

Redemption! James Mangold redeems #IndianaJones with #DialOfDestiny. A farewell to one of the greatest movie characters in cinema history. Action, laughs, charm...just everything that makes him great. Thanks Harrison Ford (and Phoebe Waller Bridge) for the ride. #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/oVKKSiVCFWMay 18, 2023 See more

Donald Clarke of the Irish Times rates the movie 3 out of 5 stars, saying “nobody with a brain in their heads” will compare this Indiana Jones movie favorably to the first three, but director James Mangold keeps his foot on the gas until a “gleefully” absurd ending. If it were less ridiculous, it would be less fun, the critic says:

The plot is hokum of the cheesiest hue, but the screenwriters – John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp take scribe credits with Mangold – know that hokum is the mulch in which this franchise germinates. Though utilising too much (far too much) of the era’s computer-generated imagery, Dial of the Destiny is fustily old-fashioned throughout. People get shot dead all over the place. Mikkelsen smokes an actual cigarette. They even invite back Welshman John Rhys-Davies to reprise his role as a dubiously made-up, Fez-wearing Egyptian. You wouldn’t get that anywhere else in today’s big-budget franchise cinema.

The Atom is calling the movie an “instant classic” on Twitter and a career best for Harrison Ford. The site encourages movie lovers to book their tickets for this “historic” film:

#IndianaJones Dial of Destiny REVIEW: Instant Classic! Harrison Ford’s career best. A ROUSING ADVENTURE that shows this old man still has great libido. Not just another Indy film, it’s one of the best movies ever! A fitting end to his journey, while setting up what’s next #Cannes pic.twitter.com/lGqcLi9I4EMay 18, 2023 See more

And according to IndieWire’s David Ehrlich, it looks like one big question will be addressed in the fifth and final movie:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: at long last I know what became of Mutt Williams. I can finally be at peace.May 18, 2023 See more

Twitter user "Kenny @Disney+" says that he isn’t able to say a lot, but the important thing is that he thinks fans of the Indiana Jones franchise are going to love Dial of Destiny. He tweets:

Short time to post.#IndianaJones: and the Dial of Destiny was Good, fun and really a indiana Jones Movie. Fans will love it.Rules are rules, I'm not allowed to post more about it. Next Premiere it is then. pic.twitter.com/J6JMlj6JUIMay 18, 2023 See more

Stephanie Bunbury of Deadline says the movie is fun, it’s wacky, and it works. Throw reality out, because the only real thing that matters is that the Nazis are the bad guys. The critic continues:

The latest Indiana Jones is also anything but artisanal: it could give late-vintage Fast and Furious a very, very speedy run for its money when it comes to spectacular (and spectacularly ludicrous) SFX stunts. It serves them up, however, in the same gleeful spirit that Steven Spielberg brought to Raiders of the Lost Ark way back in 1981, when CGI was just a pup, with a satisfying sprinkling of call-backs to moments in the earlier films.