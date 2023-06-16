Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford ‘Always Wanted’ To Return To Indy ‘At The End Of His Life’

The schedule of 2023 new movie releases is packed with highly anticipated movies, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny stands out among them. Sadly all good things must come to an end, and our beloved archaeologist-turned-adventurer Indiana Jones is gearing up for his final grand expedition, symbolizing the conclusion of an era. Harrison Ford is donning the iconic fedora for one last thrilling escapade, aligning with his long-held desire. Returning to his cherished character "at the end of his life" is precisely how he envisioned bidding farewell to the franchise.

The seminal '80s series has been a staple in the world of adventure films and pop culture for over four decades, and Ford’s portrayal of Indy has captivated audiences since the release of Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981. As the 80-year-old actor prepares to swing the whip one last time, he is fulfilling a lifelong dream. He and the movie’s director, James Mangold, sat down for an interview with Access , where Ford opened up about his desire to return to the role after fifteen years since his last turn as Indy in the polarizing Kingdom of the Crystal Skull . He revealed:

It depended on whether or not we were able to find a story that I could have full confidence in. I’d always wanted to a film about Indiana Jones toward the end of his career, and I think James Mangold [the director] finally developed one that really hit it out of the park, I thought.

Naturally, an Indiana Jones movie would only be complete with its signature stunts. However, the Fugitive actor expressed his desire to showcase a fresh perspective on his beloved character for this era's concluding installment, insuring fans would witness a unique facet of Indy. He continued:

I was always anxious to find another film about Indiana Jones because I wanted to see him at the end of his life in a place where the residual effect of the life he’s lived of those four movies catches up to him. And we find him after the first 20 minutes of the film, we find him in a different version of Indiana Jones. He’s about to suffer a series of complications that are going to lead to one final adventure, and I think that’s the feeling that I wanted to have with this film, and I think we have it.

Early reviews for Indy’s fifth big-screen adventure have begun to hit online, revealing a mixed reception to the film . Popular website Rotten Tomatoes has aggregated these reactions, and unfortunately the blockbuster's score hasn't been favorable. Despite Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm's decision to lift the review embargo early (indicating their confidence in the movie), the current response has been lackluster. Even though Harrison Ford himself expressed confidence in the movie's ability to resonate with audiences, it currently holds a 55% critic rating on the site. This rating is based on 66 reviews gathered thus far for James Mangold's latest directorial effort, which is not what the filmmaker probably envisioned for the concluding film in the franchise.

However, it's important not to jump to conclusions too soon. The movie still has ample time to recover on the website, with numerous reviews expected to be submitted. It's also worth considering the audience rating, which can significantly differ from the critics' perspective in some instances. The thrilling trailer for Dial of Destiny hints at an exciting farewell for the beloved archaeologist as he teams up with his adventurous goddaughter to confront a former Nazi scientist. Indiana Jones 5 boasts an impressive cast , including Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, and more. So, there is still hope that lifelong Indy fans will connect with the hero's, and Ford's, swan song

While there are a few stunts, and the Star Wars alum went shirtless at 80 for the role, he joked that he doesn’t do stunts anymore but does what he calls “physical acting.” Ford said:

I run, jump, fall down, roll around on the floor with sweaty men, but I don’t do stunts.