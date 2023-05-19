See Harrison Ford’s Emotional Reaction After Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’s Premiere

The end of the Indiana Jones franchise is likely to be an emotional experience for a lot of fans, but it’s clearly also a very emotional experience for Harrison Ford himself. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last night and when the movie was over Ford received a standing ovation that clearly touched him.

A video has gone viral showing Harrison Ford after the lights come up on Dial of Destiny. The theater is standing and applauding and Ford is looking very emotional. According to reports the ovation went on for five minutes. That had to be quite the experience to have people cheering you for that long. Even watching it for just a few seconds is quite powerful, check it out.

Harrison Ford’s eyes are filled with tears after the premiere of INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY. It’s been an emotional night for him pic.twitter.com/qlCGYgc2eYMay 18, 2023 See more

While some sources called the ovation “lukewarm” I’m not sure there’s anything lukewarm about a standing ovation that lasts for five straight minutes. People who are applauding for that long feel strongly, even if they’re not necessarily yelling and screaming.

Whether the crown was applauding the man or the movie, is another matter. The first batch of reviews for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny from those in attendance at Cannes have already gone live and they are a mixed bag. Some think the new film is a return to form for the Indiana Jones franchise, but about an equal number are down on it. That’s not necessarily a shock. While major tentpole releases seeing premieres at the most prestigious film festival aren’t unheard of, they are still quite rare, and the audience at Cannes isn’t necessarily looking for this kind of movie.

Still, even if the standing ovation was nothing more than a thank you for Harrison Ford for his storied career, and/or Indiana Jones as a franchise, it’s still pretty incredible. A fifth Indiana Jones movie was one of the things that many of us probably thought we’d never see. Even after it was “officially” announced by Disney, the new Indy project was delayed so many times that there was certainly never any guarantee it would actually happen. Even if the movie isn’t perfect, its existence will likely be enough for a lot of fans.

The rest of us will have to wait a while longer to actually see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and we won’t be able to applaud Harrison Ford at the end, but certainly, the man deserves every second of standing ovation that he got at Cannes. Out of everything we know about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, we know this will be Harrison Ford's last time in the storied fedora. It will be an emotional experience for a lot of people, not just Harrison Ford.