Harry Potter Alum Rupert Grint Says His Daughter Is Obsessed With Target After Living In America. Story Checks Out

If you lived in one place for a few years, and then moved to another country, there would certainly be a period of adjustment. There would be things from the old place you would miss. It might be a particular food specialty or a unique sort of entertainment, but for Rupert Grint’s daughter, the thing she apparently misses the most now that she’s in the U.K. is…Target. But then again, who doesn’t love Target?

Harry Potter franchise co-star Rupert Grint recently finished production of the Apple TV+ series Servant, which has resulted in his family moving from Philadelphia, where the show was filmed, back to their native England. For Grint’s nearly three-year-old daughter Wednesday, whose name is likely to get very popular soon, this has been tough, as she’s actually spent more of her life in the U.S. than the U.K.. Grint recently explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that adjusting to her new home has been tough. She misses several things she enjoyed while living in Philly, but mostly Target. Grunt said…

She’s kind of been back and forth. She does love Philly. She loves hoagies. She loves water ice. The big one is Target. She is obsessed with Target.

This is apparently not that weird, as Jimmy Fallon says his kids are also obsessed with Target. Some of it is apparently the fact that Target has a toy aisle. Grint does say she's a Princess fan, and many Target stores have dedicated Disney sections. And since we don’t have Toys R Us anymore, so there’s no such thing as massive national toy store. But that’s apparently not all of it. The kid just likes being in Target. Grunt says she prefers going to Target to going to the park or the zoo.

If there were maybe something about a specific local Target that Wednesday loved, that might explain things a bit. But apparently that’s not the case. In fact, Wednesday used to like going to different Target stores in order to experience each one. Grint continued…

She loves going to different Targets and seeing how the layout’s kind of slightly different. And sometimes, she doesn’t buy anything. She just wants to kind of browse.

I mean, when you stop to think about it, Target can be pretty great. It’s a store that has such a wide selection of things that it’s likely to have almost anything you could possibly want, and having that sort of selection is nice. It’s perhaps a little surprising if there is nothing like it in the U.K. but that’s certainly possible.

If nothing else it makes you consider how lucky we maybe all our. We probably take Target for granted, not necessarily thinking of it as that wonderful a place. And yet, for three-year-old Wednesday, the store is apparently an absolute wonder. Maybe we should all try to see things through eyes like that more often.