Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Offers Funny Advice To The Cast Of The TV Series

The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining the public for decades now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. While this fandom began with J.K. Rowling's books, it was the eight-film movie franchise (which can be streamed with a Max subscription) that really helped the Wizarding World become a global sensation. The cast of Harry Potter grew up before our eyes, including Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton. And Felton recently offered some funny advice to the cast of the upcoming Harry Potter show.

While the cast of Harry Potter reunited for the Return to Hogwarts event, soon another group of actors will play those same beloved roles. Fans are eager for any information about the forthcoming TV show, which will seemingly give each book its own season. Tom Felton recently spoke to Collider about the series, and when asked what advice he'd give to the cast he originally said:

I’m not sure I’m equipped to give advice to anyone. I think [Lucius Malfoy actor] Jason Isaacs, I’m pretty sure one of his first pieces of advice was, 'Don't take advice from anyone.’

In the years since Deathly Hallows Part Two ended, it's clear just how strong the cast's bonds are, especially within the Malfoy Family. Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs are still quite close, and it sounds like he got some valuable "advice" from the Patriot actor. Specifically not to take anyone's advice. And that's what he'd like to impart on whichever young actors are heading to Hogwarts for the Potter series.

Later in that same conversation, Tom Felton got a bit more earnest about the pointers he'd give to whoever makes up the cast of the Harry Potter TV show. He started filming as Harry's nemesis from a young age, and portrayed the character through Draco's eventual redemption. And the funny advice he'd like to give the new cast reads as follows:

I would only say take more pictures and try and steal more props. I'm joking about the last one, but take more pictures because when I find one that I haven't seen for a long time now, it reminds me of how much fun we were having. Bearing in mind, we didn't have camera phones then or anything like that, so it's a bit easier now.

Points were made. It looks like Felton wishes he took more photos on the set, and tried to steal props from Hogwarts. While getting caught stealing might get the new cast into some trouble, it sounds like he knows how valuable these keepsakes will eventually be. It's too bad that smart phones weren't around when he was filming Harry Potter.

Hopefully HBO moves forward with the development of the Harry Potter show sooner rather than later, as fans are eager to return to Hogwarts in this forthcoming project. And I'm curious to see if any of the film cast gets to return in new roles.

