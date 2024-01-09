It's Still So Weird Seeing Harry Potter's Tom Felton And Jason Isaacs Reunite In Puffer Jackets Instead Of Wizardly Robes And Wands

There are popular movie franchises, and then there's Harry Potter. The Wizarding World has been entertaining audiences for years now, with some fan re-watching the Potter series every year. The ensemble who occupied Hogwarts throughout those years of filming have strong bonds to this day, although it's still weird seeing Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs reunite in puffer jackets instead of wizardly robes and wands.

The cast of Harry Potter clearly formed strong bonds during their ten years filming the franchise, and that includes members of the Malfoy clan. While fans can re-watch their characters' dynamic with a Max subscription, Tom Felton's new IG post shows him arm in arm with onscreen father Jason Isaacs, although they definitely look like muggles. Check it out below:

How cute is that? While it's weird that they're not in robes a la the Wizarding World, it's super cute to see Felton and Isaacs' relationship continue in the years since they wrapped Harry Potter 8. And those smiles show just how happy they were to see each other.

The cast of Harry Potter recently reunited for HBO's special Return to Hogwarts, where they reflected upon their time filming the eight movie franchise. Felton shared this recent image with Isaacs to his over 12 million followers on Instagram, many of whom were thrilled to see this latest reunion on their feeds. Hey, even Slytherins need love every now and then.

In the years since the Harry Potter movie franchise was completed, Tom Felton has continued to be a huge cheerleader for the Wizarding World as a whole. In addition to hosting the red carpet for Fantastic Beasts, Felton also recently reunited with Goyle actor Josh Herdman.

Of course, there is another major reunion that Harry Potter fans have been hoping will end up happening. Namely a film adaptation of The Cursed Child, which began its life as a stage play on the West End and Broadway. The cast of Potter have weighed in on possibly doing this movie, which tells the story of Harry and Draco's children, while also featuring the former Hogwarts students as adults.

If Warner Bros. moved forward with a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie, Tom Felton would presumably be one of the first calls made. Draco has a pretty large role in the story, as he's trying to parent and track down his son Scorpius. We'll just have to see if plans to make a film adaptation ever happen.

While the Potter franchise's future on the big screen remains a mystery with the Fantastic Beasts series on hold, there are currently plans for a Harry Potter TV series on Max. Not much is known about that developing project yet, but fans are definitely interested.