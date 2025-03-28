Hayley Atwell Has To Spend A Lot Of Time Schmoozing In Hollywood. The Advice Her Co-Star Tom Cruise Gave Her To Help Her Get Through It
Hayley Atwell has been a working actor since 2005, but many people really didn’t become aware of her talents until she landed the role of Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger, which joined the Marvel movies in order way back in 2011. She was able to turn that star-making role into numerous parts in other movies and TV shows, including co-starring with Tom Cruise as the newest addition to his long-running Mission Impossible franchise for 2023’s Dead Reckoning. Atwell returns for its 2025 movie schedule sequel, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (which could be the last film), and spoke about some great advice she’s gotten from Cruise.
What Hollywood Schmoozing Advice Did Tom Cruise Give Hayley Atwell?
As noted, Hayley Atwell has been around for quite some time, so I’d imagine that she’s had her fair share of moments when she’s been in the room with a lot of impressive stars and others she might admire, including Tom Cruise himself. While speaking on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast recently, the host asked about advice that she’s gotten from the Interview with the Vampire star, and said:
First of all, I really love it when people who seem to have it all together like Atwell talk about having their own anxiety and detail how they deal with their difficult, very human moments. She continued, adding that Cruise suggested she take an intriguing path for battling anxiety:
The Heartstopper talent has spoken previously about having pinch-me moments when working with Cruise, and has also revealed other advice he’s given her about things like being “competent” instead of “safe” when she works and dealing with “grubby” rumors about her personal life. However, this “free-floating” anxiety advice is something that pretty much anyone can use on a regular basis. Atwell also noted:
Many of us never have and never will have the chance to have any kind of deep conversation with Tom Cruise, but it’s really good to know that he has solid advice for co-stars like Hayley Atwell. Now all I need is to get myself invited to a fancy Hollywood party to see how well his tactics work…
Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism.
