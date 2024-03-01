'I Literally Just Collapse': Heath Ledger Was Working On A Blink Adaptation When He Died. His Dad Called The Director From His Bedside
Heath Ledger's unexpected death is still a painful subject for director Stephen Gaghan.
Celebrity deaths have a way to pierce the pop culture landscape, as fans and loved ones alike mourn and honor their legacy. One major example of this is the death of late actor Heath Ledger, who passed away shortly after wrapping his role as Joker in The Dark Knight. The death happened back in 2008, but more information about that time is still trickling out. Ledger was working on a Blink adaptation at the point of his death, and it turns out his father called director Stephen Gaghan at his bedside. The filmmaker has shared this story, being quoted saying "I literally just collapse" from the news.
While Ledger would be honored with a posthumous Oscar for The Dark Knight (which is available to stream with a Max subscription) his career would have continued if he didn't pass away so suddenly. At the point of his death he was working on an adaptation of Blink, directed by Stephen Gaghan. He appeared on the Development Hell podcast and shared how he found out about the actor's death, saying:
Holy chilling is that? While Ledger's death would have been upsetting no matter what, Gaghan definitely didn't expect to be contacted immediately after his passed away. And hearing from Heath Ledger's father was no doubt an extra shock.
As he explained in the podcast, Gaghan had gotten very close to Heath Ledger prior to his death. This is partly why he had such a strong emotional response to the actor's sudden passing. Later in that same podcast, he revealed he was with his family in an airport when getting the call, and his hard it hit him. In the Syriana filmmaker's words:
Talk about sobering. This sentiment of disbelief and grief would eventually be shared by his loved ones and fans alike, who were collectively caught off guard when Ledger passed so suddenly. And over a decade later, it's still a devastating celebrity death that folks are mourning, including Gaghan.
In the end, the Blink movie never ended up bing produced without Ledger. We'll just have to see if it ever gets out of development hell. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
