This Crossword Puzzle Is Entirely About Heist And Thief Movies
No stealing the answers to these heist movie clues!
With How to Rob a Bank arriving on the 2026 movie schedule, this week felt like the perfect time to dedicate a movie quiz entirely to heist and thief movies. Whether the thieves are the bad guys, antiheroes, or straight-up heroes with a good reason for stealing what they're stealing, every movie featured in this quiz involves thievery. See if you can solve all of the clues in the puzzle below (and if you're thinking about seeing How to Rob a Bank, check out what the critics are saying here).
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and obsessing over the best movies and TV shows. She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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