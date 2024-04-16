Henry Cavill Talks Date Nights Changing With A Baby On The Way, Feeling More Confident In His 40s

Henry Cavill may not be Superman anymore, but the actor seems to have moved on. He’s got a new movie coming out this week that reunites him with Guy Ritchie and gives him the best cinematic mustache of the year. And now that the ex-Man of Steel is 40, and expecting a child, he’s in a very different place in life, but he says he’s really enjoying his life more than he used to.

While a lot of people don’t love getting older, Henry Cavill is apparently enjoying his 40s more than some. He recently told ET that he feels he has a lot more direction in his career now than he previously did. His previous life experience is helping him to take a more active role in things. Cavill said…

I'm enjoying this stage of my life very much so. I'm turning 41 in May and I have a real sense of approaching everything with more -- more direction now. One of the advantages of getting older is that you have the beauty of hindsight. And now with my career especially, I've got a lot of direction. I've got my hands on the steering wheel a lot more.

It’s not hard to see how Henry Cavill may have felt a little out of control of his own career previously. There was the Superman situation, where the actor returned to the role of the Man of Steel in the Black Adam post-credits scene, only to leave the role again following James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over DC Films. Cavill clearly wasn’t expecting that, but also seemed to be very "along for the ride" rather than actively planning the future of the DC Universe. He also recently left his role on Netflix’s The Witcher, after reportedly being unhappy with the direction of the series. In that case he seemingly wasn't able to make things the way he wanted, but he took some control in deciding to walk away.

In addition to feeling better about his career, Henry Cavill seems quite happy with where his personal life is right now, as he’s expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. Having a kid is certainly going to change things drastically, though Cavill admits that things have already changed significantly.

Cavill told E! that “A bottle of wine goes down range” on their usual date nights, but obviously, with one member of the couple pregnant, that’s not currently the case. Anybody who has had a child has been through that and it certainly does change things for a while when you have to modify your beverage of choice.

While fans may be less than thrilled that they won’t see Henry Cavill in popular roles going forward, the actor himself seems quite happy with where things are for him. And he does have his Warhammer project, a personal passion, on the horizon. It looks like, at least right now, it’s pretty good to be Henry Cavill.