I’m Here For Movember, But August Is Apparently The Mustache Month For Travis Kelce
El Travador has returned to Arrowhead Stadium.
It’s usually around November when we start to see guys growing out their facial hair for the good cause of raising awareness of men’s health issues. Travis Kelce, however, has his own motivations for sporting the ‘stache. Just weeks after getting married to Taylor Swift, Kelce is showing off a new look — and a new mustache — as he takes the field in preparation for another season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Movember came early for the newlywed tight end (should we call it Maugust?), as Travis Kelce has been seen in recent days with shorter hair and his beard reduced to stubble. The mustache, however, remains in full, because that’s how the big 8-7 rolls. Take a peek at the tight end as he entered Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday:
I have to wonder if or how Travis Kelce’s wife feels about his change in appearance, now that El Travador (as he's called the look) is officially a married man. Does Taylor Swift love the mustache? Even without the beard? More importantly, does facial hair need more than one calendar month of love?
Wherever you land on the issue, the mustache is definitely a choice, but at least the three-time Super Bowl champ wears it well. I’d go so far as to say he’s probably at or near the level of some of the most masculine mustaches in entertainment history.
Taylor Swift’s dating history didn’t include a lot of big, burly men like Travis Kelce, but as soon as fans caught wind of the athlete’s hairy chest in a resurfaced video of him in nothing but a towel, they understood that furry can be fabulous.
For Travis Kelce, though, it’s not just an aesthetic choice — or in the name of a good cause like men’s health awareness. The August mustache is part of his football season ritual, as he previously explained (via People):
It’s true that Andy Reid sports a damn-good-looking mustache year-round, not just during Movember, and it’s actually really sweet that Travis Kelce pays homage to his coach as a way of getting back into the football spirit.
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Andy Reid did give up his beloved cheeseburgers to ensure he could fit into his tux for Travis Kelce’s wedding, after all, so I guess the least the tight end could do is show his love via facial hair tribute. Take another peek at his newly manicured look below:
This is certainly a cleaner look than we saw Travis Kelce sporting at Juju Smith-Schuster’s wedding a few weeks ago (when we were all focused on Taylor Swift’s wedding ring). We’ll have to see how long the facial hair lasts and if the beard will make its return later this year when other guys forgo their razors in the name of encouraging their fellow men to take care of their physical and mental health.
Whatever keeps Travis Kelce grooving is A-OK with me, especially if what he’s grooving to is new Taylor Swift music (Swifties think she may be dropping hints about TS13!). We’ll be keeping an eye on these newlyweds — facial hair, easter egg-coded outfits and all — as we wait for the NFL regular season to kick off on the 2026 TV schedule next month.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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