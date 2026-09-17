Amazon Shamelessly Promoted Reacher Ending With Lots Of Shirtless Alan Ritchson Shots. Fans Can't Get Enough

There’s no denying that Alan Ritchson is ripped, and Reacher plays into that fact. It makes sense too; canonically, Reacher is a big, buff guy. I love how Prime Video is playing into this fact, though, because as Season 4 came to an end on the 2026 TV schedule , the streamer posted some shirtless pictures of the show’s star, and fans can’t get enough.

If you watch Episode 6 of Reacher’s fourth season with an Amazon Prime subscription , you can see Alan Ritchson shirtless for a full scene. During this moment, Reacher and Tamara are cleaning themselves up and changing so when they go back out, they don’t look like they’ve just been in a fight. And for a few seconds, Ritchson’s abs are on full display, as you can see in this Instagram post:

A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo) A photo posted by on

Hilariously, in the sequence this post highlights, Tamara notes that Reacher won’t exactly blend in as he’s taking off his shirt to put a clean one on. She also called out Reacher for sleeping with the enemy , and all around the whole sequence was very self-aware and entertaining.

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It also showed off Ritchson’s physique, which fans 100% appreciate, as they wrote comments like:

Great marketing. Thank you! 🙏🧎‍♂️-nickfpauley

One of the best plots 🙄🙄😜😜🤩🤩🤩🤩 -imma2605

Amazon out here doing the Lords work! 😍 -corissam

When she says she’s watching Reacher for “the plot” 😂 -pixiewillowmoon

My goodness!🙃 -mssealover

Well I mean… come on 🔥🔥🔥-fincher_kristy

Listen, Reacher knows what it is, it’s marketing team knows how to crack a joke, and clearly the fans appreciate it. Plus, Alan Ritchson leans into it all as well, as he posts shirtless photos on his own Instagram occasionally and is very honest about what it takes to stay in shape so he can keep playing Reacher.

From eating 5,000 to 6,000 calories per day to posting videos of his workouts , the guy is committed to staying in great shape. He’s also committed to Reacher’s look and action. Ritchson hasn’t held back about the toll filming stunts takes on him, and he’s clear about how hard he’s willing to work to pull them off. A byproduct of all that hard work is funny posts like this about him being shirtless in the show.

Now, I’ll be curious to see if we get more content like this in the near future. While Reacher’s Season 4 finale just dropped, Season 5 is currently in production . Considering how many on-set updates we’ve already gotten from Ritchson about filming big action and the shenanigans they get into behind the scenes, I’d assume more entertaining content that highlights his work and abs is on its way. In the meantime, you can stream Reacher (and the scene Amazon posted about) over on Prime Video.