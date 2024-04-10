Highlander's Henry Cavill Hypes Up His Sword Work In The New Film And An Exciting New Approach To The Franchise's Lore
The actor is teaming with director Chad Stahelski for the new film.
The continuity of the Highlander franchise is... messy. The original film, released in 1986, is a self-contained action/adventure flick, but then the first sequel, 1991's Highlander II: The Quickening, made some wild swings moving the story into the future (the year 2024, actually), and 1994's Highlander: The Final Dimension followed by basically ignoring its predecessor and trying to be a more functional follow-up to the original. After that, the canon didn't exactly get cleaned up with the TV series and 21st century sequels – but that just means that fans should be very intrigued by Henry Cavill's new comments about how the upcoming reboot is treating the lore (and how his swordplay skills are developing for the production).
The annual theater owner-centric convention known as CinemaCon is in full swing this week in Las Vegas, and Cavill was on the stage at The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace this morning during the Lionsgate presentation. In addition to discussing his work on the upcoming Guy Ritchie films The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare and In The Grey, the actor also provided a tease about his upcoming work with director Chad Stahelski on the developing Highlander reboot. The Man Of Steel star said,
In the previous Highlander movies, Christopher Lambert starred as Connor MacLeod – an immortal born in Scotland during the early years of the 16th century. He doesn't age, he is immune from all diseases, and he can heal from any injury other than decapitation. The catch is that he is not the only immortal on Earth, and when one of these ageless beings kills another, they absorb their magic, known as the Quickening. When there is only one left, that individual is granted incredible power and knowledge.
It seems that Chad Stahelski's Highlander reboot isn't aiming to be a straight remake of the original – which sees Connor and his mentor Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez (Sean Connery) go toe-to-toe with an antagonist named The Kurgan (Clancy Brown) – and it will instead tell a different story that digs deep into why and how these immortals exist.
Of course, with John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski at the helm of the project, there is a heavy expectation for amazing action to go along with the story, and Henry Cavill is apparently being put through his paces as he prepares for the swordplay choreography. He continued,
One can read that as a reference to Henry Cavill's time playing Geralt of Rivia on the Netflix series The Witcher – as we never did get to see Superman pick up a blade in the DC Extended Universe and he was all guns and fists in Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Fans of the streaming series dug seeing what he did in that fantasy story, but it sounds like he is leveling up his skills for Highlander.
This update should get any established franchise fans excited for the upcoming reboot... but that excitement needs to come with a side order of patience. While Chad Stahelski has been attached to make Highlander since late 2016, the film is still waiting to go into production – though the plan is for cameras to finally roll later this year. The upcoming movie doesn't yet have an official release date from Lionsgate, but stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more exciting updates about the project as well as more of our on-the-ground reporting from CinemaCon 2024.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
