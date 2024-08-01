‘Hit Me Up’ After I Know What You Did Last Summer’s Director Clarified The Sequel Is Still Canon, Brandy Norwood Is All In On Returning

It's a great time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been thriving for a years now. Some of the best horror movies have returned with new sequels, bringing back beloved franchises. That includes the upcoming horror movie that will bring the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise back to theaters. After the developing sequel's director clarified the sequel I Still Know is still canon, Brandy Norwood is all in on returning, even saying "hit me up" to her former co-stars

Fans like myself were hyped when it was revealed that I Know What You Did Last Summer is getting a new sequel, with both Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in talks to return. But Brandy's character Karla survived the sequel, so could she return too? In an interview with THR, the singer/actress reacted to news that another sequel was in development, saying:

I didn’t know Sony was putting that together. That’s interesting! I’m not pulling a fast one on you, I did not know that.

I mean, can you blame her? Brandy has been keeping super busy lately, including a role in Descendants: The Rise of Red (which is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription) as well as her recent cameo in Ariana Grande's music video, as well as a remix of the song.

But upon learning the news that a new I Know What You Did Last Summer is happening, the 45 year-old superstar expressed her interest in playing Julie's roommate Karla again. As she put it:

I need them to give me a call because I survived in that movie! I came out in the end, bloodied up, ready to go. I did not die in that film.. Jennifer, Freddie, hit me up.

There you have it. It seems like Brandy is definitely down to go back to her horror roots for a new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie. And since the sequel is canon and her character survived, this seems like a pretty logical move. Let's just hope that someone contacts the "Almost Doesn't Count" singer sooner rather than later.

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer hit theaters in 1998, and offered an example of a leading Black character surviving a horror movie. There is a common trope that characters of color are frequently killed off within the genre, which has gotten better in recent years but was definitely rampant during the '90s. In addition to standing up to that stereotype, Brandy's Karla can now potentially return for another installment in the slasher franchise.

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 18th, 2025. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.