Ariana Grande Embodies Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman In ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Video, Featuring Brandy And Monica Cameos

The comic book genre has ben dominating the entertainment industry for years now, with fans looking forward to upcoming superhero movies. That pop culture power has influenced other industries, most recently Ariana Grande's new music video. Because the visuals for "The Boy Is Mine" are here, where she puts her spin on Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman, and also features cameos from Brandy, Monica, and Penn Badgley.

Grande has a penchant for referencing iconic movies in her music videos; "We Can't Be Friends" was inspired by Eternals Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, while "Thank U Next" put a spin on Mean Girls, Legally Blonde and 13 Going on 30. Grande's YouTube published the video for "The Boy Is Mine" where she turns into Catwoman for a variation of Batman Returns.

Honestly, get this girl into an upcoming DC movie. With Ariana Grande helping to lead the cast of Wicked as Glinda, she's returning to acting in a big way. And clearly she could pull off Catwoman's costume for James Gunn's new DCU.

The above video starts with Arian Grande taking on more of the Selina Kyle we saw at the start of Batman Returns. She's got a house full of cats, some leather jackets, and a dream: to make the new mayor fall in love with her. Soon she sews herself a costume, wields a whip, and takes to the rooftops to make her dreams come true.

When the track list for Grande's latest album eternal sunshine, fans assumed that "the boy is mine" would be sampling Brady and Monica's iconic 1998 song of the same name. While that wasn't the case, fans will be delighted to see the singing duo cameo as newscasters in Grande's new video.

When the eternal sunshine album was released, the public thought that "the boy is mine" was about Ariana Grande's relationship with actor Ethan Slater. The pair met filming the Wicked movies together, and made a ton of headlines when they got together, and split from their respective partners at the time. Grande and Slater are reportedly quite serious, although there's been discourse online about the timeline of their relationship and former partners.

The video for "the boy is mine" didn't explicitly reference her relationship to Slater. Although I have to assume that the movie's theme about a rat infestation has to do with insiders close to the couple who may have spoken to the media without their permission. Of course, I could be totally off base and this could be a wholly original story. But I'm not the only fan who is going to be looking for a connection to real life.

The wait for the first Wicked movie is nearly over, as it hits theaters on November 27th. While we wait, check the 2024 movie release dates.