In Honor Of Glen Powell's Thirsty Post With John Stamos, Here's Some Other Times He's Had Fans All Hot And Bothered

If you take a look at 2024's movie releases thus far, you'll quickly notice that Glen Powell is coming up on top as one of the biggest stars the internet can’t get over. The term “Glen Powell Summer” has been coined by fans after all between his recent memorable roles in Netflix’s Hit Man and Twisters! Now, since the actor and John Stamos got fans even more thirsty with a recent post, we might as well cap off the movie season by stirring the Glen Powell pot further.

To celebrate Labor Day weekend, John Stamos surprised his Instagram followers on Friday with a photo of the pair shirtless and all muscled up. Check it out:

Glen Powell in particular looks like he went practically nude for the photo, as a tasteful skateboard is the only thing censoring his body. For John Stamos on the other hand, you can see his shorts as he holds shopping bags and has a cigar in his mouth. The post had fans all hot and bothered, which was proven by comments like “The speed in which I zoomed in”, “have mercy” and “sliding off my chair over here…”

Since Glen Powell is leaning into the thirst this summer, it’s time to air some of the ways the internet is falling headfirst for the actor. Of course, Twisters is a major player in the whole thing. As one Twitter user posted, the moment where Powell’s character wears his cowboy hat and a white shirt in the rain was something else:

Twisters has been one of the most successful movies of 2024! It currently stands as No. 9 at the worldwide box office with $349 million, and we’re hoping its success will inspire more sequels . The Twisters press tour was also a big moment for the actor, particularly when it came to him having more run-ins with John Stamos like this:

sometimes babygirl is a 35 years old man https://t.co/KweAI8X8hK pic.twitter.com/ATvw9Jz3bfAugust 30, 2024

As Stamos applied some makeup on a smiling Glen Powell, fans are calling the actor “babygirl,” which in current lingo means someone you can’t help but love (even despite their flaws). Recently, one Hollywood producer even suggested that people like Glen Powell more than Ryan Gosling, but Powell fired back by calling Gosling a “legend” while he’s “just Glen.”

However, fans aren't over what has been dubbed Glen Powell Summer, as @ltjakeseresin posted a fan edit of the actor and wrote:

#GlenPowell hot glen summer might be coming to an end but the glennaissance is FOREVER!!

Part of Glen Powell’s charm is his incredible personality which makes fans even more hot and bothered for the actor. Here’s another post that has fans sexually frustrated (to say the least):

LOVE GLEN POWELL BADDDDDD😩🤌 pic.twitter.com/UWdDWZu6Q1August 27, 2024

Glen Powell is a Texan who has an adorable dog named Brisket and a sweet relationship with his parents where he even gives them cameos in movies.

So, fans are obviously in love with those facts (and how good he looks in a backward hat) too:

backwards cap glen I’m in love with you pic.twitter.com/Thqu7fN686August 23, 2024

He also has the power to have unbelievable chemistry with every one of his female co-stars, from Sydney Sweeney to Daisy Edgar-Jones. Here's one more from Hit Man:

welcome back slutty glen powellpic.twitter.com/7r0IOK54U9 https://t.co/vAhzbnNco7August 31, 2024

The 35-year-old has been working as an actor for some time. However, this summer, he's really burst into the mainstream and found a whole new level of love, appreciation and thirst. It’s awesome to see him becoming a full-on Hollywood heartthrob this summer!