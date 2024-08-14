Glen Powell Admitted He Gives His Parents Cameos In All His Movies, And I'm Obsessed With His Sweet Twisters BTS Footage

Glen Powell’s career is taking off, and he’s bringing his family along with him. The Powell clan have supported the Hit Man actor by showing up (and trolling him) at his premieres , and have traveled with him to international filming locations. Powell has also adorably found a way to include his parents in all his creative projects. They have made cameos in all of his films since Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and his latest film, Twisters, is no exception. A new behind-the-scenes video shows Powell’s folks getting ready for their big screen close up, and I can’t get enough.

In a recent promo for Twisters, Glen Powell’s parents (Glen Sr. and Cyndy) seem absolutely delighted to be a small part of the disaster epic. The actor asks them all sorts of questions about their acting prep, and they all have such great energy. Not only that, but they even get to sit in a makeup chair and receive the full movie star treatment. Both Mr. and Mrs. Powell look fabulous in their rodeo getups, and the Set It Up star is visibly excited to have them a part of the experience. You can see the video from Instagram below:

In the film, you can see Powell’s folks behind him and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the big rodeo scene. It’s a key moment of the film, when the two main characters finally establish some common ground. The Powells even ended up in the Twisters trailer , when the storm starts brewing overhead. They fit right into the Oklahoma tornado-chasing world, and I must say their acting is on point. You can see them in the following image:

Watching Glen Powell movies to see if you can spot his parents is starting to become a bit of a fun tradition. Both cameo during Anyone but You 's airplane scene , and you can see his dad dancing at the bar while Miles Teller plays the piano in Top Gun: Maverick. This Twisters cameo moment is the most fitting yet, as Powell and his family are from Austin, Texas. This is not too far out from Tornado Alley, where they shot the film. This is probably why they all look so cool and comfortable sporting the attire so closely associated with the American south.

The Devotion has a number of big movies coming down the pike, including the A24 film Huntington , and Edgar Wright’s Running Man adaptation . So should be plenty of other opportunities for his parents to appear on the big screen. I can’t wait to see how the A-lister able to sneak them into these films and other future projects. His family has posted photos from South Africa, where Powell is filming Huntington, so it’s safe to say fans can expect to see them in some sort of cameo role. At this point, I think they're basically a package deal.

You can see Glen Powell (and his parents) in Twisters, which is currently playing in theaters nationwide and is now available to rent or own on digital platforms. You can also check him out in his other buzzy summer movie, Hit Man, which is currently streaming for anyone with a Netflix subscription . For more information on other films heading to cinemas and streaming this year, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule .