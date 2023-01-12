House Party Reviews Are In, And The Critics Seem To Agree LeBron James’ Reboot Is No Slam Dunk
What do the critics have to say?
It may be 2023, but this year’s movie schedule already features a throwback to the 1990s. Or rather, a reboot, as director Calmatic has updated the 1990 cult classic House Party in a new film of the same name that was produced by LeBron James and stars Tosin Cole and Jacob Latimore — along with plenty of celebrity cameos, including the NBA great himself. The reviews are in, and critics have a lot to say about the new House Party, with most of them appearing to be in agreement that this was more of a miss than a slam dunk.
The ”movies that take place during parties” plot has often proven to be a successful jumping off point, and House Party gives us the leading duo of Kevin (Jacob Latimore) and Damon (Tosin Cole) as recently fired house cleaners, who recognize the opportunity to throw a big party at the mansion of one of their recent clients, LeBron James. Let’s see what the critics have to say about the hijinks that are sure to ensue, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of House Party. Our own Eric Eisenberg rates the movie 2.5 stars out of 5, saying Latimore and Cole have great chemistry, but the film’s inconsistency overall is frustrating and disappointing. He continues:
IndieWire’s Jude Dry grades the movie a C+, saying Jacob Latimore has leading man potential if given better material, but overall he and Tosin Cole aren’t able to carry the movie amidst a bevy of celebrity cameos. The critic says:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety is one of several to opine that Kid Cudi steals the show as an exaggerated version of himself, but as far as the movie overall, the critic says the remake lacks the innocence and comedy of its predecessor. From the review:
Frank Scheck of THR agrees with the previous sentiment, also saying the new version of House Party lacks fun. The critic lists the movie’s various shenanigans to point out that “none of this, and I mean none of this, proves remotely funny.” The review continues:
Luke Y. Thompson of AV Club gives the movie a grade of C+ as well, saying that while it’s not as bad as LeBron James’ previous nostalgia project Space Jam: A New Legacy, it lacks the charm of the 1990 flick. This critic does find more humor than some of the others, though, saying:
If House Party sounds like a party movie you want to check out for yourself, you can do so starting Friday, January 13, when it arrives in theaters. In the meantime, if you want to relive the original, 1990’s House Party is just one of the best Black-led movies on HBO Max right now, so be sure your HBO Max subscription is up to date.
