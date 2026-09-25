Stuart Fails To Save The Universe's EP Breaks Down That Wild And Slightly Confusing Season 1 Finale
My brain broke a little, but a co-creator explained it all.
Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Season 1 finale, "Spoiler: Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!
Stuart Fails To Save The Universe got incredibly meta in its Season 1 finale, turning the series into what felt like an episode of The Big Bang Theory. In the end, viewers might've been scratching their heads about what was happening, and CinemaBlend managed to get a few answers from its EP.
The episode ended with creator Chuck Lorre introducing the cast of Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, which was a multi-cam sitcom filmed in front of a live studio audience. As Kevin Sussman, Brian Poeshn, Lauren Lapkus, and John Ross Bowie took a bow, Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Kripke stood offstage in shock at seeing versions of themselves on a television show. They'd seemingly broken into our world at the end of the 2026 TV schedule, but is that what really happened? I had to get answers.
Bill Prady Gave A Breakdown Of What Happened At The End Of The Season
Remembering the bit with The Matrix earlier in Season 1, I had my suspicions that Stuart and friends didn't actually come to our world. Sure, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe is a fictional show in this world, but we also saw advertisements for Young Leonard and Two And A Half Women, both of which do not exist. I asked co-creator Bill Prady if this was a similar but not quite the same version of our world that the characters ended up in, and he confirmed as much:
Maybe it's because I still have the memory of the DC Comics episode in my mind, but this feels as though they're on Earth-2. I wonder if it'll be any easier for them to find Howard, Leonard, or Sheldon in this universe, or whatever it is they're in search for that will fix the multiverse.
What's Next For Stuart Bloom And Friends?
Bill Prady recently shared that the writers' room for Season 2 is open, so he and the other writers and creatives are working out what's next as we speak. I'm wondering if the new season will pick up in this universe, or jump ahead to where they've already moved on and are dealing with something else?
One thing that's clear is that there is a much larger story at play that we only know a little bit about. Who is this entity that's trying to stop Stuart from saving the universe, and what actually needs to happen for the universe to be saved?
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Between all the jokes and unexpectedly violent moments, it does feel like there's a bigger drama lurking beneath the surface. I'd love to see the series lean into that more as it goes forward, because I think there's a great sci-fi series lurking beneath all the humor.
Stuart Fails To Save The Universe will return to HBO Max for Season 2, and I can hardly wait. Here's hoping others are just as excited, because I would hate for this show to fly under the radar!
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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