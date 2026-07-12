I Thought Avengers: Doomsday Was Gonna Be The Big Heroes Team-Up, But I’m Intrigued By Kevin Feige’s Florence Pugh Comments
Yelena Belova's next MCU outing is apparently sooner than expected.
I had been thinking about the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday as the next massive Marvel roll call. You know the deal: heroes from all corners of the MCU multiverse, the Fantastic Four, returning legacy names, Doctor Doom chaos stirring things up, and so many heroes it could feel a little crowded. But producer Kevin Feige just made me much more interested in the upcoming Marvel movie, thanks to his comments about Florence Pugh’s Thunderbolts* character, Yelena Belova.
During Feige’s appearance at BiliBili World in Shanghai, via Entertainment Weekly, the Marvel Studios boss teased what is coming for Pugh’s fan-favorite former assassin on the 2026 movie schedule. While talking about Yelena’s MCU future, Feige made it clear she will not just be hanging around in the background of the next Avengers movie. He said:
That is the kind of Feige tease that immediately sends Marvel fans like me into detective mode. The obvious part is Doomsday. Yelena playing a “big part” in the next Avengers movie makes sense after everything Marvel has been building with her and how Thunderbolts* ended. Since her debut in Black Widow, Pugh has turned Yelena into one of the MCU’s most reliable newer characters, bringing dry humor, emotional baggage and a very specific “I could kill you, but I’m hungry” energy to every appearance.