I Thought Avengers: Doomsday Was Gonna Be The Big Heroes Team-Up, But I’m Intrigued By Kevin Feige’s Florence Pugh Comments

I had been thinking about the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday as the next massive Marvel roll call. You know the deal: heroes from all corners of the MCU multiverse , the Fantastic Four, returning legacy names, Doctor Doom chaos stirring things up, and so many heroes it could feel a little crowded. But producer Kevin Feige just made me much more interested in the upcoming Marvel movie , thanks to his comments about Florence Pugh’s Thunderbolts* character, Yelena Belova.

During Feige’s appearance at BiliBili World in Shanghai, via Entertainment Weekly, the Marvel Studios boss teased what is coming for Pugh’s fan-favorite former assassin on the 2026 movie schedule . While talking about Yelena’s MCU future, Feige made it clear she will not just be hanging around in the background of the next Avengers movie. He said:

If you’re a fan of Yelena, wait until Avengers: Doomsday. Yelena plays a big part in that. But if you don’t want to wait until then, you might see Yelena a little bit sooner in the movies.

That is the kind of Feige tease that immediately sends Marvel fans like me into detective mode. The obvious part is Doomsday. Yelena playing a “big part” in the next Avengers movie makes sense after everything Marvel has been building with her and how Thunderbolts* ended. Since her debut in Black Widow, Pugh has turned Yelena into one of the MCU’s most reliable newer characters, bringing dry humor, emotional baggage and a very specific “I could kill you, but I’m hungry” energy to every appearance.