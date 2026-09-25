Bowen Yang's Been Keeping Busy After SNL Exit, And He Just Got Some Great News

Saturday Night Live will be heading into its 52nd season on the 2026 TV schedule with just one cast member exit, which is a welcome sight following last season’s multiple departures. Bowen Yang was among the surprising exits for Season 51, having left the show following the Christmas episode in December, and it was pretty emotional. He was in his feelings about leaving SNL, but luckily, he’s been doing just fine with other projects. And Yang just got some good news about one of them.

Yang has been quite busy since officially saying goodbye to 30 Rock and Studio 8H, making waves with his podcast. That’s not all. Earlier this month, the comedian made his Broadway debut as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! He was supposed to wrap up his run on December 6, but according to Deadline, he’s been such a hit after just over a week that he’s extending his run. Fans will now have a chance to catch Yang in Cole Escola’s Tony-winning comedy through January 17.

Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway in July 2024, and has become quite the hit. The dark comedy play centers on a “miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln” in the weeks leading up to President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The one-act play examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mary Todd Lincoln told through the bonkers lens of Escola. After Yang’s debut on September 15, the show had its biggest gross in months. It sold out and raked in over $1.5 million.

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(Image credit: NBC/ Saturday Night Live)

Considering Yang was a fan-favorite on SNL, it’s not surprising that people are coming out in droves to see him on Broadway. When he was announced to be leaving SNL, it was definitely heartbreaking. Although with his talent and popularity, it was clear that it wouldn’t be long until he landed something else. And I am so happy to know that he’s doing so well. I just wish that we could get him back on SNL because I miss him already, and with all the shows and rehearsals he’s doing for Oh, Mary! that might be hard for the time being.

Meanwhile, fans aren’t the only ones showing their support for Yang. Plenty of SNL cast members past and present shared some love for him after his exit from the long-running variety sketch series. Tina Fey supported his post-SNL career when it came to his and Matt Rogers’ awards show, The Culture Awards. Sarah Sherman shared what she’s been missing since her co-star left, which was all the laughs and inside jokes.

Even though Bowen Yang is no longer on Saturday Night Live, those traveling to New York City will still have a chance to see him. He will be Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on Broadway through January 17. And for those who can’t see him on Broadway, all episodes of SNL are streaming with a Peacock subscription.