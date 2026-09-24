The Russo Brothers Share ‘One Last Request’ After Endgame Encore Leaks Ran Around
The stakes are high for the next Avengers movie.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be wildly popular nearly two decades after its premiere. Fans have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order, both on the big screen and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Upon its release Avengers: Endgame (briefly) became the highest grossing movie of all time, and its heading back to theaters for an encore presentation with some new scenes. And the Russo Brothers have made "one last request" to folks seeing the new version of their film.
There's always hype for upcoming Marvel movies, but Avengers: Doomsday is on another level. Fans can't wait to see Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, as well as the teams of heroes that make up the Doomsday cast. The Russo Brothers took to Instagram to share that they'll once again be sneaking into theaters for Endgame's re-release, saying:
Avengers: Endgame's reaction videos went viral after the movie's release, as fans were shook by plot twists such as the portal scene and Captain America wielding Mjolnir. While many of us have re-watched that title in the years since its 2019 release, even the most hardcore fans have the opportunity to be surprised by these new scenes.
Unfortunately, the new Avengers: Endgame scenes have already leaked online. Still, The Russo Brothers are asking fans to keep things under wrap, as they wrote in the same IG post:
Marvel's security is notoriously tight, but the studio can't control when fans record and spoil movies on social media. Avengers Endgame: Encore is now in the hands of the fans, and The Russo Brothers are begging moviegoers to keep the new scenes to themselves, allowing others to feel the full impact of those surprises. Hey, it's a good thought at least.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is very limited, so these new Endgame scenes are doubly exciting. Fans are curious to see how the multiversal story will come together, and exactly how teams like the Avengers, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men end up coming together.
Avengers Endgame: Encore is in theaters now, and Doomsday will follow suit on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Luckily we have just a few more months before that highly anticipated title finally hits theaters and (hopefully) answers our questions.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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