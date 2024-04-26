How Did Lenny Kravitz Feel About Daughter Zoë Roasting His Viral Netted Shirt Look?

Lenny Kravitz has dabbled with acting in his career, but his bread and butter is a rocker first and foremost. He's maintained that persona throughout the decades with a unique style that he rocks almost all the time. This includes wearing a mesh shirt while working out, which even earned him a roasting by his daughter Zöe Kravitz. But what does the icon think of his daughter's comments?

Whether it's Kravitz roasting his induction in the Hollywood Walk of Fame or even his future son-in-law Channing Tatum taking shots, Lenny Kravitz is used to these comments by now. As for what he thinks about his daughter poking fun at him, the rocker told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show the following:

I thought it was quite appropriate.

Being an actor with famous parents comes with some unique challenges, like frequently seeing your father in mesh shirts. It's not a visual I would like to imagine, so I can chuckle at Zöe Kravitz's lighthearted remarks to her dad wearing those shirts out in public. Fortunately, it doesn't seem like he disagrees, as he gets where his kid is coming from.

For those wondering what Lenny Kravitz is up to beyond flashing his abs while posing with stars of The Hunger Games, his latest album, Blue Electric Light, is coming in May, which was one of the many topics he discussed when talking to Jimmy Fallon during his Tonight Show appearance. Check out the interview below and get a look at another iconic Kravitz look: leather on bare skin:

Let's get one thing straight: Lenny Kravitz is arguably the coolest looking almost 60-year-old on the planet. If I could look half that good when I reach that age I'd be happy. Hell, I'm not even sure I look half that good, being almost 30 years younger! If he can leave Dwayne Johnson inspired by his abs, I don't stand a chance.

As far as what's new with his daughter, Zöe Kravitz and fiancé Channing Tatum just had a trailer drop for their shared movie Blink Twice. It looks to be a blast and a half, and hopefully, one that the couple will look back on ahead of their eventual marriage. The couple better cool it with the jokes about her dad, however, because he may just end up walking her down the aisle in a mesh shirt with a bowtie. In fact, I'm not sure he should do anything differently, that has to happen now.

Anyone who is interested in checking out Lenny Kravitz's upcoming album Blue Electric Light can pick it up on sale or find it on streaming beginning on May 24th. For those interested in where he buys his outfits, you'll have to hit him up personally because I'm not sure they sell those things at the places where I shop.