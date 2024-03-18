Lenny Kravitz (And His Abs) Are Having A Big Week, And That’s Not Even Counting His Sweet Hunger Games Reunion With Jennifer Lawrence

Lenny Kravitz has certainly been making headlines as of late, and that’s not solely due to his musical or acting endeavors. The veteran singer and guitarist has gone viral this week due to the photos of his abs that have made waves across the Internet. Needless to say, it’s been a big week for his six pack. And, interestingly enough, that’s not even the most exciting development that’s happened with Kravitz as of late. He also had a sweet reunion with Hunger Games co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

Where Did Lenny Kravitz And Jennifer Lawrence Meet Up?

About a week ago, the 96th Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles, where a number of talented creatives were named Oscar winners. There were also plenty of afterparties, including the annual shindig held by Vanity Fair. It was there that Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence crossed paths and posed for a few pictures. Lawrence wore a Givenchy Fall Winter 1996 Couture dress, while Kravitz sported a black suit from Saint Laurent, which was complimented by a ruffled shirt and sunglasses. Check out one of the photos down below:

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

The Oscar-winning actress notably played the lead role of Katniss Everdeen in the fan-favorite science fiction franchise. And the musician played Katniss’ stylist, Cinna, in the original 2012 movie and its 2013 sequel, Catching Fire. The stars were looking downright dapper in their party attire. Take a look at another image of the pair:

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

Isn’t it nice when old co-stars get together or just happen to cross paths. I’m glad they had the chance to run into one another. Plenty of Hunger Games fans probably made note of the reunion, but I’d argue that it hasn’t drummed up as much buzz as the songwriter’s body.

What’s Been Going On With Lenny Kravtiz’s Abs?

As for Lenny Kravitz’s abs, he went viral due to a photo that he posted over the weekend. The shot, which was shared to Instagram sees him showing off his physique while the sun shines on him. His post caused quite a stir, with a number of people – fans and celebrities alike – dropping in their thoughts. You can check it out for yourself down below:

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) A photo posted by on

The reactions to the image were great, but one of the funniest responses came from Channing Tatum , who’s engaged to Kravitz’s daughter, Zoë. The “Believe in Me” singer’s future son-in-law hit him with a playful jab, saying that he was “gonna hurt someone on this platform” with such sharp posts. It’s hard to argue with Tatum’s assessment, though you can’t blame Kravitz for wanting to show off his muscles either. As of this writing, his post has more than 484,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time that the Grammy winner’s abs have garnered him attention. In 2021, he went viral for sharing a pic of himself in the kitchen and, at that time, both Channing Tatum and Dwayne Johnson responded with amazement. The star himself knows his body is impressive and even pitched himself for Magic Mike’s Last Dance . That ultimately didn’t come to pass for him, though I don’t think he necessarily needed the gig, given the other priorities on his plate.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition to his viral six pack and reunion with Jennifer Lawrence, Lenny Kravitz has a lot to appreciate. He was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the ceremony was attended by the likes of Denzel Washington and Marla Gibbs. Also in attendance was Zoë Kravitz, who humorously roasted her dad for his see-through shirts. The Internet may appreciate that aspect of Lenny’s wardrobe, but I love the fact that his daughter has no problem poking fun at him for it. All in all, I’d say he’s a lucky man to have a loving daughter, a great co-star like Jennifer Lawrence and of course, those impressive abs.