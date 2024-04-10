Watch Lenny Kravitz Work Out In Leather Pants And Mesh Tank Top That Zoë Kravitz Makes Fun Of

Lenny Kravitz has a lot of well-known qualities like his wicked voice, signature dark shades and those unbelievable abs . But, of course, the Hunger Games actor is also all about the mesh tops, which allow the world can continue to see his impressive six-pack. Though his daughter, Zoë Kravitz has poked fun at him for the tops, he still seems to love them. Now, a workout video has revealed that the “Fly Away” singer even sports his mesh attire at the gym and completes the look with leather pants ‘cause why not?

Typically, men who work out at the gym tend to wear tank tops, shorts, or sweatpants with comfortable sneakers. However, Lenny Kravitz is a full-on rock star, who has a unique workout wardrobe of his own. In the Instagram video below, the singer-songwriter can be seen lifting weights while wearing leather pants, boots and the netted shirts Zoë loves to tease him about. Take a look for yourself:

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) A photo posted by on

Look at that man lift! The way that he pulls up those heavy weights so effortlessly makes you question whether or not this fitness guru is really 59 years old. With the star looking so fit, I still can’t believe his future son-in-law Channing Tatum didn’t put him in Magic Mike 3 . Only the Precious actor can make working out in leather pants and boots look so easy. It also proves that his rock star persona and aura even carries over into his activities at the gym. Based on the praiseworthy comments the video’s gotten, it looks like his fans are all in for the gym look to. Now, I wonder if this will start a new trend that sees people lifting weights in leather pants.

When the Butler star received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year, Zoë gave a little introduction, during which she took a playful jab at her dad for his love of netted shirts being his “longest” relationship. But like the High Fidelity actress said, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Even if it meant experiencing total embarrassment growing up having her dad pick her up from school exposing his nipples, it’s a wardrobe choice that she respects.

As we see in the workout video and Lenny Kravitz’s abs having a good week , and that comes after Kravitz posted a shirtless photo of himself back in March. The secret to his fitness success was revealed in VegNews , which explained that he utilizes a vegan diet consisting of raw fruits and vegetables. Kravitz also likes to workout in nature where he uses a horizontal tree trunk as a weightlifting bench. Whatever the Grammy winner is doing to keep himself fit and young, it’s certainly working great!

You clearly can’t rip the man away from leather boots and mesh tops and, honestly, I'm not mad at that at all. We'll see if he'll continue to sport that look to the gym as time goes on -- and whether Zoë Kravitz has more jokes to drop about the tops. It's unclear when we'll see Lenny's abs on the big screen again, but keep an eye on the r 2024 movie schedule so you'll know if something crops up (no pun intended).