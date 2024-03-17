After Lenny Kravitz Posted A Shirtless Photo, Future Son-In-Law Channing Tatum Shared A Funny Response

Lenny Kravitz is well known for his stellar music career and skills as an actor. On top of that though, he's also been regarded for his physique, including his six-pack, which is working very well in his favor. His abs are so profound that they were featured on Maria Shriver’s birthday cake ! The Hunger Games actor took another opportunity to share a shirtless photo of himself and his future son-in-law, Channing Tatum (who's reportedly engaged to Lenny's daughter, Zoë) shared a funny response to it.

Lenny Kravitz truly ages like fine wine as, at 59 years old, his holy abs are enough to make just about anyone faint. He shared the latest look at them through an Instagram photo, and it's a sight to behold. Check out the “Fly Away” singer puffing out his shirtless chest out in the beaming sun:

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) A photo posted by on

He truly is “standing in love and gratitude” while looking as good as he does. Plenty of comments, including one from R&B singer Kelly Rowland, mentioned that it’s time to hit the gym after seeing this photo. And can you blame them? The thought of him waking up every morning with those washboard abs is enough to make just about anyone envious. Funny enough, Channing Tatum couldn’t ignore his future father-in-law’s photo and posted a hilarious comment, which started with an A+ exclamation:

Jesus Christmas, Lenny. Wtf, you’re gonna hurt someone on this platform. Hahaha.

Aww, I love seeing Channing Tatum bust Lenny Kravitz's chops like a father and son would. As one Instagram user told Tatum, no one is complaining here about that photo! The Step Up star himself wondered what secrets lurked in the musicians fitness regimen back when Kravitz previously showed off his abs in his kitchen. You really do wonder if there’s something in the water he’s drinking or if his genes are just that strong. But, sadly, bringing out his ab work didn’t land him a role in Magic Mike 3 . While Kravitz definitely has the look to be part of the team, I wonder if he’d get those male stripper moves down like the rest of the cast.

If you’re curious how the singer is able to stay so fit as he approaches 60, VegNews has the answers. Apparently, the four-time Grammy winner spent his time during the COVID-19 pandemic growing his own food in his garden in the Bahamas, and his vegan diet consists of raw fruits and vegetables. He also used a horizontal tree trunk as his weightlifting bench and utilized hand weights while working out in nature. It makes sense that his diet is working well for him, especially as the news outlet mentions him eating large amounts of plant foods, which have helped athletes recover and train longer.

When we learned last year that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz got engaged , Lenny Kravitz gave the stamp of approval for the happy couple. Lenny opened up about the engagement news , expressing happiness for his daughter and her future husband. After all, that’s all you want is for your kids to be happy.