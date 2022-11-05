How Fame Has Changed For Jennifer Lawrence As She’s Become A Mom And Hit A New Point In Her Career

There used to be a time when Jennifer Lawrence was in two to three movies a year, including the likes of The Hunger Games and X-Men franchises. But her latest film, Causeway, is one of two major roles she’s had in the past four years. The actress has been shifting focus lately on her personal life, tying the knot with Cooke Maroney in 2019 and welcoming their first child early this year. Since these life changes, JLaw believes she’s in a “different” point in her career.

While speaking to where her career is in 2022, now that the actress has taken so much time off and become a mother, Jennifer Lawerence shared how her life in the spotlight has changed. In her words:

I’m not scared of 13-year-olds anymore. They have no idea who I am. I can tell things are different by my interactions in the real world, just by the way that I can move about life. There’s an occasional article about me walking out in Ugg boots, but other than that, the interest has lessened, God bless it.

There was a time when Jennifer Lawrence was the biggest new star in Hollywood. Between her starring role in The Hunger Games movies and Oscar win for Silver Linings Playbook, she was everywhere. JLaw recently shared that this time made her feel like she had a loss of control because she “became such a commodity” in the industry.

So these days, Lawrence is happy to see that she’s not being recognized as much, even though she remains among the most talented actors of our day. In the recent New York Times interview, JLaw also opened up about getting advice from Adele not to star in Passengers with Chris Pratt, which she of course ignored, but in hindsight acknowledges that she “should have listened.”

In another recent interview, JLaw shared that she dealt with two prior miscarriages before to giving birth to her son, Cy, in February 2022. Since becoming a mother, the actress feels as though her “whole life had started over.” As the actress’ priorities have shifted to her family life, it seems as though her outlook on being in the spotlight has changed as well.

Causeway, her latest movie, is about a U.S. soldier who struggles to return to her life back home after experiencing a traumatic brain injury on her tour in Afghanistan. CinemaBlend’s Jerrica Tisdale got a chance to see Causeway at the Chicago International Film Festival and called the movie “one of her best performances ever.”