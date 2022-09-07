Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Having Two Miscarriages And How Her Life ‘Started Over’ After Becoming A Mother

Following her final performance as Mystique in 2019’s Dark Phoenix, Jennifer Lawrence was absent from the acting scene until she returned late last year as one of the ensemble players in the Adam McKay-helmed Netflix movie Don’t Look Up. As far as her personal life goes though, that’s been quite eventful, because in addition to marrying art gallery director Cooke Maroney in 2019, Lawrence had her first child earlier this year. Now, along with revealing the sex of the baby, Lawrence has opened up about having two prior miscarriages and how becoming a parent led to her life having “started over.”

In an extensive interview with Vogue, Jennifer Lawrence shared that she and Cooke Maroney have a son named Cy, who’s named after the postwar American painter Cy Twombly, whom Maroney likes. But carrying Cy wasn’t Lawrence’s first time being pregnant; that occurred in her early 20s, and while she’d planned to have an abortion at that time, she ended up miscarrying “alone in Montreal.” Years later, during the shooting of Don’t Look Up, the actress had her second miscarriage, which required her to get a D&C surgical procedure. At this point Lawrence was married and ready to have a child, and that ended up happening with Cy, but here’s what she had to say about people who don’t have a choice in in the matter. In her words:

I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?

As far as being a mother goes, Jennifer Lawrence acknowledged in the interview it’s “scary” to talk about motherhood because it’s “so different for everybody,” and even recalled talking to one of her best friends who’d been wondering while she pregnant who doubted whether she’d end up loving her child more than her cat. In Lawrence’s case though, it looks as though Cy does indeed rank higher than her own cat, with the actress adding:

The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, preciousssss.

Jennifer Lawrence gained worldwide popularity in the early 2010s for her Academy Award-nominated performance in Winter’s Bone and playing Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games movies, but as far as she’s concerned, the proverbial reset button was hit on her life when Cy came along. As she put it, her “heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,” which she also partly attributes to her husband. Lawrence also mentioned that because so many of her past movies have been about “my mother, my childhood,” she’s wondering what will happen now that she’s “witnessing somebody else’s childhood,” as well as joked about what her son will be telling his therapist about her.

As far as Jennifer Lawrence’s professional endeavors these days go, she’s next set to appear in Causeway, a psychological drama that sees her playing an American soldier who moves back to New Orleans after suffering a brain injury in Afghanistan. That movie will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10 and be released to Apple TV+ subscribers on November 4. Lawrence is also getting ready to No Hard Feelings, which is described as a “Harold and Maude-type comedy” about a woman who puts up a Craigslist ad for someone to date her son before he goes to college, and that will be followed by a biopic about Hollywood agent Sue Mengers. Regarding why she took a break from acting, following Dark Phoenix, Lawrence felt that she wasn’t delivering the quality of work to the public she was supposed to, and that “people were not pleased just by my existence.”

Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more news about what’s going on in Jennifer Lawrence’s professional and personal lives. You’re also welcome to peruse our 2022 release schedule to learn what other movies will be released for the remainder of the year alongside Causeway.