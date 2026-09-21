I've Wondered How 'Frustrating' Landing Spider-Man Villains Can Be Between Sony And Marvel. It Sounds Brutal
Making a Spider-Man movie is more complicated that I thought.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, with the studio consistently releasing new titles in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest big screen adventure was Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which broke records at the box office upon its release. Although despite how great the movies are, it sounds like trying to plan a new Spidey film with Sony is a brutal challenge
Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when Spider-Man entered in Captain America: Civil War, and his solo movies have been wildly popular. During an interview with The Bulwark, writer Chris McKenna (who has worked on all of Holland's solo films) got real about how hard i tis to nail down a villain. He spoke about nailing down Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, offering:
Honestly, my head is spinning. While making each new upcoming Marvel movie is a ton of work, the Spider-Man films have the added challenge of trying to please two different studios. After all, Marvel and Sony have a joint custody agreement with Holland's hero that can complicate things. Landing on villains seems to be a particular challenge for McKenna and company.
While Spider-Man has a ton of beloved villains to chose from for each new movie, Sony has its own plans that can sometimes collide with the vision for the Marvel films. In the same interview, the writer spoke about this popping up during No Way Home, and how the original plans conflicted with the animated Spider-Verse movies. In his words:
The Spot was a villain in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and because of this Chris McKenna and the team behind No Way Home had to pivot and find another villain. In the end they'd compile a huge list of antagonists from across three franchises. So I guess they landed in the right place.
The acclaimed writer spoke more about how difficult it was to find the right villain for No Way Home, and revealed another bad guy from the comics they were going to include. He said:
Talk about FOMO. We've yet to see Kraven and Spider-Man face off on the big screen, despite being one of the most iconic members of his rogues gallery. He seemed like a natural fit to go against Tom Holland's Peter Parker, but those plans also got scrapped after Sony announced the ill-fated Kraven the Hunter movie. As the writer went on to share:
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Well, this must have been maddening. Despite all the behind the scenes shakeups, Spider-Man: No Way Home found its villains, and ended up being both a critical and box office success. The same can also be said for Brand New Day, which introduced a new Jean Grey to the shared universe. We'll just have to wait and see what complications come out of Marvel's ongoing partnership with Sony for the franchise.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see when Spidey shows up next in the shared universe; the Brand New Day credits scene seemed to tease a role in Secret Wars.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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