How Mark Wahlberg And His Family Are Doing After Leaving Hollywood

While Hollywood is known as the movie capital of the world, in recent years we’ve heard about a flock of celebrities leaving Los Angeles to find new homes outside the city of stars. One major actor to recently move out of Hollywood is Uncharted’s Mark Wahlberg, who relocated himself and his family to Las Vegas, Nevada for a “fresh start.” Now that the Wahlbergs are settled in Sin City, he has recently shared how the adjustment has been going for them.

In 2022, Mark Wahlberg left Hollywood alongside his wife of 14 years, American model Rhea Durham, and their four children 19-year-old Ella, 16-year-old Michael, 14-year-old Brendan and 12-year-old Grace for Vegas. Here are his latest words about the big move to E! News :

They love Vegas. I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career and now it's time for them to pursue theirs. Everybody is thriving there, it's been great.

Wahlberg has previously spoken of leaving Los Angeles to give his “kids a better life,” and it sounds like things are going as planned for him and his family. His eldest daughter has gone away to college while his eldest son is a basketball player, his youngest son is a golfer and the baby of the family is an equestrian. And as far as Wahlberg’s own endeavors go, he has shared plans to create a studio, a shoe factory and generally “create a lot of jobs” in Las Vegas.

While when many of us think about Las Vegas, we imagine all the casinos and tourist attractions of the city, Wahlberg has also talked about leaving for Las Vegas is not about The Strip . As he shared, all the action of Vegas is 15 to 20 minutes away from their new home where there’s a lot of “family and community” he was attracted to. But, don’t worry, the Wahlbergs are also enjoying the perks of living in the iconic city. As he also recently shared:

I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars… I've seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There's so much to do in Vegas and it's so exciting.

Wahlberg has called Las Vegas “the best of both worlds,” between it being this bustling tourist city of opportunity and having a community for him and his family to be embraced by. Sounds like the actor is settling well in his new home after spending so much time in Los Angeles to establish his career. The actor was originally born in Boston, Massachusetts before pursuing a career in entertainment.