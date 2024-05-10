How Rebel Wilson Actually Lost Money After Signing On For Bridesmaids

When Bridesmaids hit theaters over a decade ago, it broke all kinds of box office records. It also went on to become one of the best romantic comedies of all time, and it even helped usher in a new age of raunchy female-driven movies, like Joy Ride. Unfortunately, the same success was not extended to everyone in the ensemble cast. Scene-stealer Rebel Wilson, in particular, has opened up about how little she actually received once the movie was released.

The comedy actress first revealed her lackluster paycheck for the movie in her memoir Rebel Robin, which also called out her co-star Sacha Baron Cohen and told other shocking stories. The $3,500 she received for the role of Brynn hardly sounds like a fair paycheck, and Wilson seems to agree. In fact, she spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and explained that after all was said and done, she actually lost money by appearing in the iconic movie:

I basically made no money. I lost money because I had to pay to go to the premiere, like to buy my dress and everything.

In addition to having to style herself for the premiere — which isn’t completely unheard of since Wilson was still relatively new to Hollywood at the time — a portion of her earnings also went toward joining the Screen Actors Guild.

While she went on to say that she didn’t regret paying her dues to join the guild, which helps actors with health care and ensures they’re being paid fairly, it did add to the financial hardships she faced the rest of the year. She said:

That was a really skint year where I was living on $60 a week in L.A. once I’d paid my rent and my car hire. I wasn’t partying or living this [movie star] life. It was basically having that focus, trying to write for myself, like going to auditions.

Bridesmaids might not have allowed Wilson to live comfortably, but it did help launch her career. In the wake of the female-led flick, she landed roles in six movies that debuted in 2012, including Pitch Perfect.

Thankfully, the Senior Year star has come out on the other side, and she is staying booked and busy, sometimes pulling 16-hour days on set.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to see Wilson’s face on the big screen as part of the 2024 movie schedule. However, she did appear in the yet-to-be-released Bride Hard film that is in post-production. The Pitch Perfect star is also gearing up to make her directorial debut with a musical comedy film which is set to begin filming later this year.

If it’s been a while since you’ve seen Wilson kill it in her role in Bridesmaids, now is the perfect time to rewatch it (and maybe catch the subtle John Hughes-related Easter eggs you might have missed). The comedy movie is currently streaming on Peacock with an active subscription. You can also catch the Pitch Perfect franchise on the same site.