Rebel Wilson Offers Exciting Pitch Perfect 4 Update

Aca-scuse me? What happened to the Pitch Perfect movies? It’s been over six years since Universal Pictures last released a movie from the highly popular franchise, and while our hopes had been pretty much non-existent for more sequels to arrive, Rebel Wilson has just offered a great update about Pitch Perfect 4 being in the works.

Pitch Perfect was a huge breakout career moment for Rebel Wilson when the first movie came out in 2012. These days the main Pitch Perfect cast all remain successful actors in Hollywood, and they have each taken their careers into exciting places since the last Pitch Perfect movie. But, it would be pretty sweet if we got another film that reunited them on the big screen!

What’s The Latest On Pitch Perfect 4?

When Rebel Wilson guested on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show , she offered some insight about the future of Pitch Perfect. In her words:

Hopefully, there's a fourth one in the works. There is one being developed. I mean, I know we're older now, so I don't exactly know what the storyline's going to be. I guess they've got to get the script right first, which is the age-old dilemma.

Wow, it sounds like Pitch Perfect 4 may in fact happen! Rebel Wilson said the movie is in the development stage of production, with some writers tinkering around with a script at the moment in hopes of bringing back the original cast. The Hustle star apparently doesn’t know what is being planned in terms of the story, but she’s hopeful Universal will pull off a continuation of the comedic franchise.

What Has Been The Hold Up On Pitch Perfect 4?

In the years since Pitch Perfect 3’s release in 2017, we haven’t really heard much at all about another movie in the franchise. The last film in the trilogy made nearly half as much as the first sequel and was poorly received in comparison to the other installments.

Rebel Wilson previously revealed that Universal almost replaced the main cast for younger actresses for the third movie, which felt like a “kick in the face” for herself and co-stars like Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow. Even though the Pitch Perfect gals have been spending time outside of singing for the Bellas, they celebrated 10 years since meeting in 2021 with some fun at the beach.

Even though we haven’t seen more Pitch Perfect movies, in 2022 a spinoff series for Adam DeVine’s character, Bumper In Berlin , was released. The series is available to stream with a Peacock subscription . Aside from Rebel Wilson’s exciting update on Pitch Perfect, the actress has been promoting her memoir, Rebel Rising, which hit bookshelves last month and has since become a bestseller.

Hopefully, her sentiments about a fourth Pitch Perfect movie lead to one more story for the Barden Bellas! As we learn more, we'll be sure to keep you updated.