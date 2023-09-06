Why Rebel Wilson Is Working On A Movie 16 Hours A Day Right Now Despite The Actor’s Strike

Rebel Wilson has a lot going on for her as a working actress and being a new mom after the birth of her first child . But it’s a hard time being an actress right now with the ongoing 2023 Writers Strike and SAG-AFTRA strike happening. A number of projects have been put on pause until an agreement has been made. But the Pitch Perfect actress has explained why the strikes haven't stopped her from working on a movie 16 hours a day.

Everything seems to be looking up for Rebel Wilson. She went viral for her 70-pound weight loss , she recently got engaged , and is the parent to a baby girl. The Australian actress has a reason why she’s not affected by the actor’s strike as she took to Instagram to explain why she’s committing 16 hours a day towards her new movie.

There you have it. Rebel Wilson may not be working as an actress right now, but she’ll be making her directorial debut filming an Australian indie film. I just can’t help looking at the Senior Year actress’s Instagram selfies looking pretty in pink in front of a beach background. Whether she’s serious or all smiles, Wilson looks like she’s in a good place in her life. I’m not the only one who feels that way. Many Instagram users commented on how beautiful and happy she looked. One user even commented, “When You smile… The Whole World smiles with You!” I’d have to agree.

In her first directorial debut, Rebel Wilson proved that her musical roots have continued to stay with her. According to Variety , this upcoming movie is called The Deb which is an adaptation of a musical-comedy set in the Outback. It originally premiered last year at Sydney’s Australian Theatre for Young People and won the 2019 Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission, a scholarship program to encourage young female writers. The plot follows two women from different cultures looking for self-acceptance and a date for the Debutante Ball.

Wilson knew this was the perfect project to make her mark as a director as she took part in a lot of musicals and produced musical numbers like in the Netflix film Senior Year. As she kept getting directing offers from studios, the Cats actress figured taking a year off from acting to start directing needed to be a project she was passionate about. Another reason this is a passion project for Wilson is to see the heart of her home country being represented. We'll be seeing multiple references to Australia's well-known films and the rising talent of Australian natives you'll be introduced to.

The 43-year-old actress is not the only one working during the actor’s strike. Stars like Jenna Ortega, Matthew McConaughey, and others have still been working during this unpredictable time due to an “interim agreement.” This allows certain projects to continue working without violating the strike order. There are reportedly 45 projects that are on this list that are not operating under a studio contract. Examples are A24’s Death of a Unicorn starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega and The Rivals of Amziah King starring Matthew McConaughey. So it looks like not all performers are without work during this time.