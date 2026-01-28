How To Train Your Dragon 2 Has Cast A Ted Lasso Star In Kit Harington's Original Role (And He's Perfect)

As the live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2 has started filming this week, we just got a fantastic update about a new cast member joining the Isle of Berk. In the 2014 animated movie, you may remember the character of Eret, who fancies himself as the "finest dragon trapper alive." Well, one fan-favorite actor from Ted Lasso will apparently play him after Kit Harington originated the voice role.

That actor is none other than Jamie Tartt (do-do-do-doo-doo) actor Phil Dunster! The Hollywood Reporter broke the news.

(Image credit: Universal/Apple)

More to come...