How To Train Your Dragon 2 Has Cast A Ted Lasso Star In Kit Harington's Original Role (And He's Perfect)
The DreamWorks sequel cast is starting to stack up.
As the live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2 has started filming this week, we just got a fantastic update about a new cast member joining the Isle of Berk. In the 2014 animated movie, you may remember the character of Eret, who fancies himself as the "finest dragon trapper alive." Well, one fan-favorite actor from Ted Lasso will apparently play him after Kit Harington originated the voice role.
That actor is none other than Jamie Tartt (do-do-do-doo-doo) actor Phil Dunster! The Hollywood Reporter broke the news.
More to come...
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
