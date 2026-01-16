Emilia Clarke Reunited With Game Of Thrones ‘Dragon Daddy’ Jason Momoa, And The Fan Responses Are Absolutely A+

Shortly after its premiere, Game of Thrones became a HBO show that got the world talking. The popular book to screen adaptation was quintessential water cooler talk, and many fans re-watch its seven seasons with their HBO Max subscription. Members of the Game of Thrones cast remain synonymous with their roles years later, including both Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa. The two of them recently reunited, and fans are absolutely freaking out in the comments section.

While Game of Thrones' finale was controversial, there's still a ton of love for the show... especially the early seasons. Case in point: Clarke and Momoa reuniting backstage at The Kelly Clarkson Show (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) and posting a photo on Instagram, quickly going viral in the process. You can check out the image of the two stars below:

A post shared by @emilia_clarke A photo posted by on

How sweet is that? Despite how many years have passed since they starred in the first season of Game of Thrones together, it looks like Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa still have a ton of love for each other. And the adorable photo of the two stars has turned the heads of fans who loved seeing Dany and Khal Drogo back together via social media.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home to the Game of Thrones franchise. Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

This post quickly started making the rounds online, leading to lots of enthusiastic responses in the comments section. Momoa himself led the call with his own sweet message, followed by plenty of Game of Thrones fans. You can read some popular responses below:

Love u Khalessi ❤️❤️❤️❤️ miss u - prideofgypsies

moon of my life🥹 - sofiadonosol

Moon of my life 🌙 My sun & stars ☀️✨ *swoooooooons* - raiseherwild

Crying in Dothraki - isachandra

If she’s not calling you #MyDragonDaddy you’re not the one 😭😭😭😭 - nowayjose1689

Clearly GoT fans are pleased about seeing Khal Drogo and Khaleesi back together, even if its while promoting their various projects on The Kelly Clarkson Show. That's why the comments section is filled with folks repeating the couple's phrases like "moon of my life."

While Game of Thrones ended back in 2019, fans have recently been able to return to Westeros through a variety of spinoffs. First came House of the Dragon, which features the Targaryens warring with each other at the height of their power. And while some folks are keeping track of who has which dragon on that show, we'll soon be treated to another prequel: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Luckily our wait for that show is nearly over.

Game of Thrones is available to re-watch over on HBO Max and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will premiere January 18th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Hopefully we get more sweet reunions from Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa soon.